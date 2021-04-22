Global Set-Top Box Market Report 2020-2027: Increasing Penetration of HD Channels and Growing Adoption of Satellite Cable and Smart TVs

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Set-Top Box Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product and Content Quality [Standard Definition, High-Definition, and 4K], and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stringent Government Initiatives for Mandating Digitalization of Cable TV to Escalate Global Set Top Box Market at a CAGR of 3.0%



Set Top Box Market to reach US$ 19,548.7 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2020-2027 to reach US$ 24,530.2 million by 2027.



Government regulations on mandating the installation of set top boxes (STBs), deployment of free OS-based devices by STB vendors, and analog switch-off transition in emerging countries are among the prime factors escalating the demand for STBs.

However, several drawbacks are associated with analogue systems; determining the number of households using cable services is difficult, and only local cable operators who also work as bill collection agents are aware of the actual figure. The broadcasters, first, transmit the signals via satellite.

The multi-system operators then download these signals into their devices. Multi-system providers are now transmitting these signals to local cable operators, and cable operators are eventually responsible for transferring these signals directly to consumers' home via a variety of channels using co-axial cables.

The inability of governments to monitor the exact number of consumers using cable TVs in home is the most significant drawback faced by current analog signals. In this case, digitization enables them to know the exact amount of cable consumption. To combat this limitation, emerging countries such as China and India have mandated the use of set top boxes for cable connection.

For example, through an amendment to the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, the Government of India has made STBs compulsory since 2012. Owing to the use of digital signals, set top boxes offer a better viewing experience and help prevent broadcasting of illegal channels in India. Thus, the stringent government regulations across emerging countries for the digitalization of cable TVs are fuelling the growth of the set top box market.



The market for global set top box is concentrated with a few well-established players. Advanced Digital Broadcast SA; Altech UEC; Arris International Limited (Commscope); Coship (Shenzhen Cozhou Electronics Co., Ltd.); Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd; Humax Co., Ltd.; Kaonmedia Co., Ltd.; sagemcom, Skyworth; and Zinwell Corporation are among the players operating in the market.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Technological Transformations in Set-Top Box

Stringent Government Initiatives for Mandating Digitalization of Cable TV

Market Restraints

Escalating Demand for OTT Platforms

Market Opportunities

Increasing Penetration of HD Channels and Growing Adoption of Satellite Cable and Smart TVs

Future Trends

Integration of OTT Platforms with Set-Top Box

The report segments the global set top box market as follows:



Set Top Box Market, by Product

Satellite

Cable

IPTV

Others

Set Top Box Market, by Content Quality

Standard Definition

High-Definition

4K

Set Top Box Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

Australia

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the set-top box market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to component, application and vertical.

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Digital Broadcast Sa

Altech Uec

Arris International Limited (Commscope)

Coship (Shenzhen Cozhou Electronics Co., Ltd.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Humax Co., Ltd.

Kaonmedia Co., Ltd.

Ssagemcom

Skyworth

Zinwell Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5n2cfz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

