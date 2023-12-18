Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $221.6 Billion by 2030 - Increase in Industrial Activities Shifts Focus onto Effective Facilities

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sewage Treatment Facilities - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market to Reach $221.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Sewage Treatment Facilities estimated at US$130.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$221.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$121.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Industrial segment is estimated at 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Researchers and experts have turned to sewage analysis as a crucial tool in monitoring COVID-19 contamination. This report sheds light on the growing importance of wastewater surveillance, showcasing how researchers worldwide have utilized sewage analysis to track and understand the prevalence of the virus.

Highlighted in the report are notable developments, including the collaboration between UK and Indian researchers to develop a new sensor for COVID-19 detection in wastewater. Additionally, the competitive landscape of sewage treatment facilities is explored, offering insights into key competitors' market share in 2022 and their market presence categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

The report delves into the pivotal role of sewage treatment facilities in wastewater treatment, covering sewage generation and collection, sewage characteristics, treatment processes, sewerage systems, and select sewage treatment technologies. It provides a global market outlook, with developing economies at the forefront of future growth opportunities in the industry.

 The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Sewage Treatment Facilities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Sewage Discharge Volumes, Scarce Resources and Need for Clean Water to Drive Need for Sewage Treatment Facilities
  • World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water
  • Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment
  • Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America & Caribbean
  • Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa
  • Expanding Population & Globalization Necessitates Investments into Sewage Treatment Facilities, Propelling Market Growth
  • World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
  • As Urban Population Expands, Demand for Sewage Treatment Facilities Poised to Grow
  • World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
  • Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
  • Growing Pressure from Governments & Stringent Regulatory Landscape Contribute to Rising Investments in Sewage Treatment Facilities
  • Threat of Micropollutants & Limitations of Conventional Wastewater Treatments Drive Focus onto Advanced Sewage Treatment Technologies
  • Advanced Treatment to Remove Micro-Pollutants
  • Increase in Industrial Activities Shifts Focus onto Effective Sewage Treatment Facilities
  • Low Level of Wastewater Treatment Services in Low-Income Economies: A Major Hurdle
  • % of Wastewater Treatment in Select Asia-Pacific Countries
  • Growing Threat of Waterborne Diseases through Sewage Discharges Enhances Importance of Sewage Treatment Plants
  • Medical Sewage Wastewater Treatment: Vital to Reduce Risk of Infections & Illnesses
  • Innovative Sewage Waste Management Technologies
  • Key Challenges Confronting Sewage Treatment Plants

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 217 Featured)

  • American Water Works Co., Inc.
  • Aevitas Co.
  • Aerator Solutions
  • ADFerTech
  • Agua
  • Advanced BioCatalytics Corp
  • ABIONIK
  • Aegis Petroleum Technology
  • ALAR Engineering Corporation
  • Advanced Chemical Systems
  • ALCOSAN
  • Alnarp Cleanwater
  • American Contracting & Environmental Services
  • Adams Robinson
  • Alpheus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8yey2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

 
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Tanzania Gaming (Gambling) Market Trends and Outlook Report 2023-2029 Featuring Bet 365, 888, SportPesa, M Bet, Meridianbet, Betway, 1XBet, and Gal Sport

Tanzania Gaming (Gambling) Market Trends and Outlook Report 2023-2029 Featuring Bet 365, 888, SportPesa, M Bet, Meridianbet, Betway, 1XBet, and Gal Sport

The "Tanzania Gaming Market | Growth, Industry, Share, Analysis, Trends, Outlook, Revenue, Size, Value, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market...
Menopause Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecasts Report 2019-2032: Drug Class Insights, Pipeline Development Activities, KOL Views, Qualitative Analysis, and Market Access and Reimbursement

Menopause Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecasts Report 2019-2032: Drug Class Insights, Pipeline Development Activities, KOL Views, Qualitative Analysis, and Market Access and Reimbursement

The "Menopause - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.