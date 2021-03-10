Global Sewing Machines Market Report 2021-2024 - Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
Mar 10, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sewing Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sewing Machines is projected to exceed 29 million units by 2024, driven by the growing demand for advanced and feature rich sewing machines and rise of sewing as a leisure pursuit among new sewing enthusiasts.
Asia-Pacific represents the largest and the fastest growing market worldwide with a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period.
Few of the technology innovations poised to influence consumer purchase decisions include development of smart sewing machines with built-in needle threader; top drop-in bobbin design; built-in stitch patterns and memory for storing embroidery designs; and digital LCDs displays for easy input of machine configuration commands and instructions.
Major factors driving growth in the region include growing population, increasing affluence and a massively growing apparel industry; growing prominence of online sales; increased manufacturer efforts at offering online classes for amateur users of home sewing machines; increased spending on home furnishings and automobiles and a parallel increase in demand for heavy duty upholstery sewing machines.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Advanced and Feature-Rich Sewing Machines to Drive Healthy Long-term Gains
- Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation
- Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth
- Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities
- Rise of Sewing as a Leisure Activity among New Sewing Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines
- Key Purchase Considerations for Pros and Beginners
- Rising Interest of DIYers Promises Bright Prospects for the Market
- User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts to Propel Adoption
- Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Grow in Prominence
- Apparel Demand and Textile Making Industry Trends to Influence Demand for Industrial Sewing Machines
- With Apparel & Textile Manufacturing Disrupted due to COVID-19 Outbreak, Impact Imminent on Sewing Machines Sales
- Fashion Conscious Women Trigger Changes in Player Strategies
- Recovery in Auto Sales and Production to Fuel Demand for Car Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines
- Technical Textiles Present Opportunities for Industrial Sewing Machines Market
- Embroidery Machines: Enabling Craft Work in Fashion Industry
- Factors Determining the Choice of An Appropriate Embroidery Machine
- Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation & Intelligence
- Robotic Tailoring: The Future of Fashion to Propel Market Growth
- The Transformational Impact of Sewing Robots
- Automation of Sewing Process Flows Gains Momentum
- Latest Technological Developments in the Sewing Machines Market
- Market to Benefit from the Emergence of Novel Sewing Machines with Various Features
- Sewing Machine Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth
- Advanced PC and Wi-Fi-Enabled Sewing Machines
- Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop-in Bobbin Systems
- Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and Wearable Electronics
- Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines
- High-Speed Sewing Machines
- Stitch Regulator Technologies for Mastering Free Motion Techniques
- Online Marketing Increases Market Competition
- Demographic Factors Influence Industry Dynamics
- Expanding Global Population
- Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Home Sewing Machines
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Operator Safety: A Major Challenge Confronting Sewing Machines Market
- UNITED STATES
- Electronic and Advanced Home Sewing Machines: Potential Growth Opportunities
- Crafters and DIYers Propel Demand for Domestic Sewing Machines
- Competition
- Distribution Scenario
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- CHINA
- China: A Major Consumer and Producer of Sewing Machines
- Despite COVID-19 Crisis, China to Remain An Important Market for Sewing Machines
- Workforce Shortage and Automation Impact China's Sewing Machine Industry
- Market Analytics
- EUROPE
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- Home Sewing Machines Market: An Overview
- Market Analytics
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- Market Overview
- Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Anti-China Sentiment
- Market Analytics
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- Taiwan
- Singapore
- Market Analytics
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wnvy7
