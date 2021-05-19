SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Sewing Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 16; Released: January 2021

Executive Engagements: 1884

Companies: 360– Players covered include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Baby Lock; Brother Industries, Ltd.; Brother International Corporation; Bernina International AG; Jaguar International Corporation; Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.; Elna International Corp. SA; Juki Corporation; Kaulin Manufacturing Co., Ltd./Siruba; Merrow Inc.; Million Special Industries Co., Ltd; Jack Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.; Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.; Rimoldi & CF srl; SEIKO Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.; SGSB Group Co., Ltd; SVP Worldwide; Singer Sewing Company; TAJIMA Group; Xi'an Typical Industries Co. Ltd.; Zhejiang Doso Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Application (Apparel, Non-Apparel); End-Use (Industrial, Household)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.



Global Sewing Machines Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026

Sewing Machines are used to stitch fabric, leather and other materials together. Sewing machines are classified into mechanical and electrical. The sewing technique used can either be lockstitch or chain stitch. Modern machines, however, employ lockstitch, comprising the use of two threads, a feature available in both home as well as industrial sewing machines. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sewing Machines estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Apparel, one of the end-use segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Apparel end-use segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

The Sewing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.