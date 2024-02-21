Global Sewing Machines Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Grow in Prominence

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sewing Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sewing Machines Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Sewing Machines estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Apparel segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report provides an introduction to sewing machines, covering both home and industrial categories. It offers insights into the global economic landscape and assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the sewing machines market.

A competitive landscape analysis is presented, including the market share of key competitors and an assessment of their market presence among 152 players worldwide in 2023. The report offers a comprehensive overview and analysis of the global sewing machines market, forecasting rapid growth with industrial sewing machines leading the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $817 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Sewing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$817 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Additionally, it highlights the role of developing economies in driving long-term growth and provides insights into recent market activity, along with influencer/product/technology insights shaping the future of the sewing machines industry.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for Advanced and Feature-Rich Sewing Machines to Drive Healthy Long-term Gains
  • Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation
  • Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth
  • Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities
  • Rise of Sewing as a Leisure Activity among New Sewing Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines
  • Key Purchase Considerations for Pros and Beginners
  • Rising Interest of DIYers Promises Bright Prospects for the Market
  • User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts to Propel Adoption
  • Portable Sewing Machines Gain Momentum
  • Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Grow in Prominence
  • Apparel Demand and Textile Making Industry Trends to Influence Demand for Industrial Sewing Machines
  • Industrial Sewing Machines Market Witnesses the Continued Dominance of the Flat-bed Sewing Machine Category
  • Computer-Controlled Sewing Machines Witness Increased Demand Led by Automation of End-Use Industries
  • Demand Growth for Industrial Sewing Machines to be More from the Non-Apparel Market
  • Automated, Electric Industrial Sewing Machines Bringing Major Changes to Apparel Manufacturing
  • Increased Demand for Textile Machinery and Technologies Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • Fashion Conscious Women Trigger Changes in Player Strategies
  • Industrial Sewing Machines for Aerospace and Space Industry Registers Steady Growth
  • Technical Textiles Present Opportunities for Industrial Sewing Machines Market
  • Embroidery Machines: Enabling Craft Work in Fashion Industry
  • Factors Determining the Choice of An Appropriate Embroidery Machine
  • Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation & Intelligence
  • Robotic Tailoring: The Future of Fashion to Propel Market Growth
  • The Transformational Impact of Sewing Robots
  • Automation of Sewing Process Flows Gains Momentum
  • Latest Technological Developments in the Sewing Machines Market
  • Market to Benefit from the Emergence of Novel Sewing Machines with Various Features
  • Sewing Machine Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth
  • Advanced PC and Wi-Fi-Enabled Sewing Machines
  • Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop-in Bobbin Systems
  • Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and Wearable Electronics
  • Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines
  • High-Speed Sewing Machines
  • Stitch Regulator Technologies for Mastering Free Motion Techniques
  • Voice Control and AI for Consumer Sewing machine Developed by SVP Worldwide and Etteplan (2022)
  • Select Recent Innovations
  • Online Marketing Increases Market Competition
  • Demographic Factors Influence Industry Dynamics
  • Expanding Global Population
  • Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Home Sewing Machines
  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population
  • Operator Safety: A Major Challenge Confronting Sewing Machines Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 152 Featured)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Corporation
  • Brother Industries Ltd.
  • Amada Co., Ltd.
  • Husqvarna AB
  • Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation
  • Newlong Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Myer Pty Ltd.
  • China National Machinery Imp. & Exp.Corp.
  • Echidna, Inc.
  • H. S. Machinery Co., Ltd.
  • Moratto S.R.L.
  • Iron Fox S.R.L.
  • Nitto Kohki Company Limited
  • Ningbo Yonggang Instrument Company Limited

