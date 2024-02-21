Global Sewing Machines Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Grow in Prominence

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sewing Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sewing Machines Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Sewing Machines estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Apparel segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The report provides an introduction to sewing machines, covering both home and industrial categories. It offers insights into the global economic landscape and assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the sewing machines market.

A competitive landscape analysis is presented, including the market share of key competitors and an assessment of their market presence among 152 players worldwide in 2023. The report offers a comprehensive overview and analysis of the global sewing machines market, forecasting rapid growth with industrial sewing machines leading the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $817 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Sewing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$817 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Additionally, it highlights the role of developing economies in driving long-term growth and provides insights into recent market activity, along with influencer/product/technology insights shaping the future of the sewing machines industry.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Advanced and Feature-Rich Sewing Machines to Drive Healthy Long-term Gains

Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation

Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth

Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities

Rise of Sewing as a Leisure Activity among New Sewing Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines

Key Purchase Considerations for Pros and Beginners

Rising Interest of DIYers Promises Bright Prospects for the Market

User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts to Propel Adoption

Portable Sewing Machines Gain Momentum

Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Grow in Prominence

Apparel Demand and Textile Making Industry Trends to Influence Demand for Industrial Sewing Machines

Industrial Sewing Machines Market Witnesses the Continued Dominance of the Flat-bed Sewing Machine Category

Computer-Controlled Sewing Machines Witness Increased Demand Led by Automation of End-Use Industries

Demand Growth for Industrial Sewing Machines to be More from the Non-Apparel Market

Automated, Electric Industrial Sewing Machines Bringing Major Changes to Apparel Manufacturing

Increased Demand for Textile Machinery and Technologies Bodes Well for Market Growth

Fashion Conscious Women Trigger Changes in Player Strategies

Industrial Sewing Machines for Aerospace and Space Industry Registers Steady Growth

Technical Textiles Present Opportunities for Industrial Sewing Machines Market

Embroidery Machines: Enabling Craft Work in Fashion Industry

Factors Determining the Choice of An Appropriate Embroidery Machine

Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation & Intelligence

Robotic Tailoring: The Future of Fashion to Propel Market Growth

The Transformational Impact of Sewing Robots

Automation of Sewing Process Flows Gains Momentum

Latest Technological Developments in the Sewing Machines Market

Market to Benefit from the Emergence of Novel Sewing Machines with Various Features

Sewing Machine Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth

Advanced PC and Wi-Fi-Enabled Sewing Machines

Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop-in Bobbin Systems

Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and Wearable Electronics

Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines

High-Speed Sewing Machines

Stitch Regulator Technologies for Mastering Free Motion Techniques

Voice Control and AI for Consumer Sewing machine Developed by SVP Worldwide and Etteplan (2022)

Select Recent Innovations

Online Marketing Increases Market Competition

Demographic Factors Influence Industry Dynamics

Expanding Global Population

Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Home Sewing Machines

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Operator Safety: A Major Challenge Confronting Sewing Machines Market

