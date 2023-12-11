Global Sewing Machines StrategicAnalysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030 - Rising Demand for Advanced and Feature-Rich Sewing Machines to Drive Healthy Long-term Gains

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sewing Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sewing Machines Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Sewing Machines estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Apparel segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report on the textile industry and sewing machines highlights the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the textile machinery industry. It notes that the pandemic has taken a toll on the textile industry, with considerable damage inflicted on the global textile machinery sector.

The report introduces sewing machines, categorizing them into home sewing machines and industrial sewing machines. It emphasizes the growing prominence of sewing activity during the pandemic and the opportunities it presents for household sewing machines.

Industrial sewing machines are identified as the leading segment in the global market, with developing economies expected to contribute to long-term growth. The competitive landscape is explored, with a focus on the global household sewing machines market and the market share of leading competitors in 2020. The report also features select popular sewing machines, world brands, and recent market activity.

 The U.S. Market is Estimated at $608.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The Sewing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for Advanced and Feature-Rich Sewing Machines to Drive Healthy Long-term Gains
  • Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation
  • Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth
  • Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities
  • Rise of Sewing as a Leisure Activity among New Sewing Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines
  • Key Purchase Considerations for Pros and Beginners
  • Rising Interest of DIYers Promises Bright Prospects for the Market
  • User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts to Propel Adoption
  • Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Grow in Prominence
  • Apparel Demand and Textile Making Industry Trends to Influence Demand for Industrial Sewing Machines
  • Global Apparel Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
  • With Apparel & Textile Manufacturing Disrupted due to COVID-19 Outbreak, Impact Imminent on Sewing Machines Sales
  • Fashion Conscious Women Trigger Changes in Player Strategies
  • Recovery in Auto Sales and Production to Fuel Demand for Car Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines
  • World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
  • Global Automotive Upholstery Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Technical Textiles Present Opportunities for Industrial Sewing Machines Market
  • World Textile Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Segment (2019)
  • Global Technical Textiles Market Size (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
  • Embroidery Machines: Enabling Craft Work in Fashion Industry
  • Factors Determining the Choice of An Appropriate Embroidery Machine
  • Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation & Intelligence
  • Robotic Tailoring: The Future of Fashion to Propel Market Growth
  • The Transformational Impact of Sewing Robots
  • Automation of Sewing Process Flows Gains Momentum
  • Latest Technological Developments in the Sewing Machines Market
  • Market to Benefit from the Emergence of Novel Sewing Machines with Various Features
  • Sewing Machine Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth
  • Advanced PC and Wi-Fi-Enabled Sewing Machines
  • Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop-in Bobbin Systems
  • Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and Wearable Electronics
  • Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines
  • High-Speed Sewing Machines
  • Stitch Regulator Technologies for Mastering Free Motion Techniques
  • Online Marketing Increases Market Competition
  • Demographic Factors Influence Industry Dynamics
  • Expanding Global Population
  • World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
  • Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Home Sewing Machines
  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population
  • Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
  • Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
  • Operator Safety: A Major Challenge Confronting Sewing Machines Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 104 Featured)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Corporation
  • Brother Industries Ltd.
  • Amada Co., Ltd.
  • Husqvarna AB
  • Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation
  • Newlong Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Myer Pty Ltd.
  • China National Machinery Imp. & Exp.Corp.
  • Echidna, Inc.
  • H. S. Machinery Co., Ltd.
  • Moratto S.R.L.
  • Iron Fox S.R.L.
  • Nitto Kohki Company Limited
  • Ningbo Yonggang Instrument Company Limited

