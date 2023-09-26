Global Sex Toys Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Male-Centric Sex Toys, Penetration of IoT in the Industry, & a Burgeoning e-Commerce Sector Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sex Toys - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sex Toys Market to Reach $74.9 Billion by 2030

In the ever-evolving and expanding world of personal pleasure products, the global Sex Toys market is projected to skyrocket from a valuation of US$41.3 Billion in 2022 to an impressive US$74.9 Billion by 2030.

This market analysis reflects both recent performance and future prospects for different types of sex toys, such as adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and other varieties. Sales channels, including online stores, specialty stores, and mass merchandisers, are also explored. The data highlights the evolving landscape of the sex toys industry, reflecting changing consumer preferences and growing acceptance of these products worldwide.

This substantial market growth is driven by changing societal attitudes towards sexual wellness and the emerging normalization of sex toy usage globally. Uncover the factors of this rising lucrative market with the comprehensive market research report at your fingertips.



Understand key growth sectors such as Adult Vibrators forecasted to reach US$33.4 Billion and Dildos segment resting at a promising 7.3% CAGR for the next eight years.

The global sex toys market has witnessed significant growth, with sales projected to continue rising from 2022 to 2030 across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The Sex Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Dive into the competitive landscape with featured insights on impactful industry giants such as Adam & Eve Co., The Aneros Company, and Doc Johnson Enterprises.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Sex Toys - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Overcoming Stigma Surrounding Sexual Wellness Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Sex Toys Market

Robustly Growing Demand for Sexual Wellness Products is a Harbinger of Good Times to Come for the Sex Toys Market: Global Market for Sexual Wellness (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

Sex Toys: Definition, Types & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Induced Lockdowns Brings About Positive Changes in Sexual Wellness Products Including Sex Toys

Growing Population Drives Increased Use of Sex Toys

A Sexually Liberated Population Bodes Well for the Sex Toys Market: World Population by Geographic Region (In Thousands): 2010-2040

Rising Acceptance of Sex Toys as Appropriate Wedding Presents Opens a New Avenue for Sales Growth

Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People for Major Countries: 2019

Acceptance of the Growing LGBTQ Community Drives Demand for Sex Toys

% Share of LGBTQ Community in Global Population by Type for the Year 2021

Connected Sex Toys Rise in Prominence

Steadily Growing Popularity of Male-centric Sex Toys to Give a Boost to Market Prospects

Surging E-commerce Market and Shifting Consumer Behavior Sustain Online Sales of Sex Toys

Development of Technologically Sophisticated Sex Toys and Continuous Innovation Bodes Well for Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured)

Bad Dragon Enterprises, Inc.

Bijoux Indiscrets SL

California Exotic Novelties, LLC

Dame Products, LLC

Doc Johnson Enterprises

JE JOUE

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

Happy Birds Inc Pvt Ltd. (Imbesharam)

Hytto Ltd. (Lovense)

Jimmyjane

LELO AB

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

House of Pleasures

Kaamastra

New York Toy Collective

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97uj0f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets