Global Sex Toys Strategic Market Report 2023: A $74.9 Billion Market by 2030 - Development of Technologically Sophisticated Sex Toys and Continuous Innovation Bodes Well for Growth

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sex Toys: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sex Toys Market to Reach $74.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Sex Toys estimated at US$41.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Adult Vibrators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$33.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dildos segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Sex Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



What's New for 2023?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Sex Toys - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Overcoming Stigma Surrounding Sexual Wellness Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Sex Toys Market

Robustly Growing Demand for Sexual Wellness Products is a Harbinger of Good Times to Come for the Sex Toys Market: Global Market for Sexual Wellness (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

Sex Toys: Definition, Types & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Induced Lockdowns Brings About Positive Changes in Sexual Wellness Products Including Sex Toys

Growing Population Drives Increased Use of Sex Toys

A Sexually Liberated Population Bodes Well for the Sex Toys Market: World Population by Geographic Region (In Thousands): 2010-2040

Rising Acceptance of Sex Toys as Appropriate Wedding Presents Opens a New Avenue for Sales Growth

Acceptance of the Growing LGBTQ Community Drives Demand for Sex Toys

Connected Sex Toys Rise in Prominence

Steadily Growing Popularity of Male-centric Sex Toys to Give a Boost to Market Prospects

Surging E-commerce Market and Shifting Consumer Behavior Sustain Online Sales of Sex Toys

Development of Technologically Sophisticated Sex Toys and Continuous Innovation Bodes Well for Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured)

Adam & eve Co.

The Aneros Company

Bad Dragon Enterprises, Inc.

Bijoux indiscrets

BMS Factory

Crystal Delights

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Fun Factory USA Inc.

Inc. Hot Octopuss limited

LELOi AB

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

Luvu Brands, Inc.

OhMiBod

Beckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Tantus, Inc.

Tenga Co., Ltd.

we-vibe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdm5xd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets