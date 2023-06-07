Global Sex Toys Strategic Market Report 2023: A $74.9 Billion Market by 2030 - Development of Technologically Sophisticated Sex Toys and Continuous Innovation Bodes Well for Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Jun, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sex Toys: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sex Toys Market to Reach $74.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Sex Toys estimated at US$41.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Adult Vibrators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$33.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dildos segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

The Sex Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Sex Toys - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Overcoming Stigma Surrounding Sexual Wellness Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Sex Toys Market
  • Robustly Growing Demand for Sexual Wellness Products is a Harbinger of Good Times to Come for the Sex Toys Market: Global Market for Sexual Wellness (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028
  • Sex Toys: Definition, Types & Benefits
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Innovations
  • World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • COVID-19 Induced Lockdowns Brings About Positive Changes in Sexual Wellness Products Including Sex Toys
  • Growing Population Drives Increased Use of Sex Toys
  • A Sexually Liberated Population Bodes Well for the Sex Toys Market: World Population by Geographic Region (In Thousands): 2010-2040
  • Rising Acceptance of Sex Toys as Appropriate Wedding Presents Opens a New Avenue for Sales Growth
  • Acceptance of the Growing LGBTQ Community Drives Demand for Sex Toys
  • Connected Sex Toys Rise in Prominence
  • Steadily Growing Popularity of Male-centric Sex Toys to Give a Boost to Market Prospects
  • Surging E-commerce Market and Shifting Consumer Behavior Sustain Online Sales of Sex Toys
  • Development of Technologically Sophisticated Sex Toys and Continuous Innovation Bodes Well for Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured) 

  • Adam & eve Co.
  • The Aneros Company
  • Bad Dragon Enterprises, Inc.
  • Bijoux indiscrets
  • BMS Factory
  • Crystal Delights
  • Doc Johnson Enterprises
  • Fun Factory USA Inc.
  • Hot Octopuss limited
  • LELOi AB
  • Lovehoney Group Ltd.
  • Luvu Brands, Inc.
  • OhMiBod
  • Beckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • Tantus, Inc.
  • Tenga Co., Ltd.
  • we-vibe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdm5xd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia-Pacific Manual Cleaning Mops Market Insights Report 2023: A $1.12 Billion Market by 2028 from $890 Million in 2022 - Rising Demand for High-quality Cleaning Mops with Microfiber Gaining Traction

Global IoT in Agriculture Market Report: Intelligent Solutions for Aquaculture Operations Will Reach $1.35 Billion Globally by 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.