Global Sex Toys Strategic Market Report 2023: A $74.9 Billion Market by 2030 - Development of Technologically Sophisticated Sex Toys and Continuous Innovation Bodes Well for Growth

Global Sex Toys Market to Reach $74.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Sex Toys estimated at US$41.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Adult Vibrators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$33.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dildos segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The Sex Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
What's New for 2023?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Sex Toys - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Overcoming Stigma Surrounding Sexual Wellness Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Sex Toys Market
- Robustly Growing Demand for Sexual Wellness Products is a Harbinger of Good Times to Come for the Sex Toys Market: Global Market for Sexual Wellness (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028
- Sex Toys: Definition, Types & Benefits
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- COVID-19 Induced Lockdowns Brings About Positive Changes in Sexual Wellness Products Including Sex Toys
- Growing Population Drives Increased Use of Sex Toys
- A Sexually Liberated Population Bodes Well for the Sex Toys Market: World Population by Geographic Region (In Thousands): 2010-2040
- Rising Acceptance of Sex Toys as Appropriate Wedding Presents Opens a New Avenue for Sales Growth
- Acceptance of the Growing LGBTQ Community Drives Demand for Sex Toys
- Connected Sex Toys Rise in Prominence
- Steadily Growing Popularity of Male-centric Sex Toys to Give a Boost to Market Prospects
- Surging E-commerce Market and Shifting Consumer Behavior Sustain Online Sales of Sex Toys
- Development of Technologically Sophisticated Sex Toys and Continuous Innovation Bodes Well for Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured)
- Adam & eve Co.
- The Aneros Company
- Bad Dragon Enterprises, Inc.
- Bijoux indiscrets
- BMS Factory
- Crystal Delights
- Doc Johnson Enterprises
- Fun Factory USA Inc.
- Hot Octopuss limited
- LELOi AB
- Lovehoney Group Ltd.
- Luvu Brands, Inc.
- OhMiBod
- Beckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Tantus, Inc.
- Tenga Co., Ltd.
- we-vibe
