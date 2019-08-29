Global Sexual Lubricant Market to Reach Revenues of Around $1.7 Billion During the Period 2018−2024- Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global sexual lubricant market is expected to reach revenues of around $1.7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018−2024.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global sexual lubricant market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 125% - a phenomenon leap of over $200 million revenue between 2014 and 2024. Factors such as the rise in the Sjogren's syndrome and female sexual arousal disorders(FSAD) have aided in market growth. Further, the increased adoption of sex toys such as vagina massagers and masturbators is boosting the demand for sexual lubricants as complementary products among end-users. Water-based lubricants dominate the sexual lubricant market. However, silicone-based and hybrid lubricants are increasingly gaining foothold in the market, both the segments are expected to register high CAGRs of about 7.5% during the period 2018−2024. Further, the demand for oil-based lubricants remains high in APAC and MEA countries. The number of active sexual lubricants users in the US surpassed the 50 million mark in 2018 from 47 million in 2011. Changing socio-cultural patterns and demographic preferences are boosting the demand for sexual lubricants worldwide.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by distribution, end-user, products, gender, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 27 othervendors.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-sexual-lubricant-market-2024

Sexual Lubricant Market – Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by distribution, end-user, products, gender, and geography

The water-based sexual lubricant segment is expected to have an incremental growth of over $360 million , growing at the CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

, growing at the CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period North America was the largest market in the global sexual lubricant market, accounting for a market share of 37.96%

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Water-based

Silicone-based

Oil-based

Hybrid

Market Segmentation by Gender

Males

Females

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Retail Stores

Sex Specialty Stores



Mass Market Players



Drug Stores



Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Latin America

Sexual Lubricant Market– Dynamics

The global sexual lubricant market is characterized by the presence of international vendors and has been witnessing consolidation in the last few years.The competitive landscape is intensifying. The increased awareness among end-users of the availability of sexual lubricants is playing an important role in driving the market, particularly in developing countries.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling the Growth of the Global Market:

Increased Awareness of Sexual Rights among Women

High Availability of Sexual Lubricants

High Influence of Internet on End-users' Purchasing Behavior

Introduction of Private Labels increasing Market Competition

Sexual Lubricant Market –Geography

The penetration of sexual lubricants in North America is high, and the market revenue has been increasing steadily. The APAC market for sexual wellness products is witnessing high growth in regional markets such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea due to increasing popularity of sexual lubricants among end-users. The market in Europe is characterized by high demand for water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-sexual-lubricant-market-2024

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Russia



Spain



Sweden



Poland

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore



New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

LifeStyles



BioFilm



Church & Dwight



KarexBerhad



Reckitt Benckiser

Other vendors include B. Cumming, CalExotics, Cupid Limited, Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances, Empowered Products, Good Clean Love, Guy & O'Neill, Hathor Professional, HLL Lifecare Ltd., ID Lubricants, Innovus Pharma, Kaamastra, Live Well Brands, Lovehoney, Mayor Laboratories, MD Science Lab, PHE, pjur group, Sensuous Beauty, Sliquid, The Yes Yes Company, Tenga, Topco Sales, Trigg Laboratories, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR), and XR.

Explore our health and wellness profiles to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence