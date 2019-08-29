Global Sexual Lubricant Market to Reach Revenues of Around $1.7 Billion During the Period 2018−2024- Market Research by Arizton
Aug 29, 2019, 10:00 ET
CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global sexual lubricant market is expected to reach revenues of around $1.7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018−2024.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The global sexual lubricant market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 125% - a phenomenon leap of over $200 million revenue between 2014 and 2024.
- Factors such as the rise in the Sjogren's syndrome and female sexual arousal disorders(FSAD) have aided in market growth. Further, the increased adoption of sex toys such as vagina massagers and masturbators is boosting the demand for sexual lubricants as complementary products among end-users.
- Water-based lubricants dominate the sexual lubricant market. However, silicone-based and hybrid lubricants are increasingly gaining foothold in the market, both the segments are expected to register high CAGRs of about 7.5% during the period 2018−2024. Further, the demand for oil-based lubricants remains high in APAC and MEA countries.
- The number of active sexual lubricants users in the US surpassed the 50 million mark in 2018 from 47 million in 2011.
- Changing socio-cultural patterns and demographic preferences are boosting the demand for sexual lubricants worldwide.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2018−2024
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by distribution, end-user, products, gender, and geography.
- Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 27 othervendors.
Sexual Lubricant Market – Segmentation
- The research report includes detailed market segmentation by distribution, end-user, products, gender, and geography
- The water-based sexual lubricant segment is expected to have an incremental growth of over $360 million, growing at the CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period
- North America was the largest market in the global sexual lubricant market, accounting for a market share of 37.96%
Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Water-based
- Silicone-based
- Oil-based
- Hybrid
Market Segmentation by Gender
- Males
- Females
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels
- Retail Stores
- Sex Specialty Stores
- Mass Market Players
- Drug Stores
- Grocery Stores
- Online Stores
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Latin America
Sexual Lubricant Market– Dynamics
The global sexual lubricant market is characterized by the presence of international vendors and has been witnessing consolidation in the last few years.The competitive landscape is intensifying. The increased awareness among end-users of the availability of sexual lubricants is playing an important role in driving the market, particularly in developing countries.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling the Growth of the Global Market:
- Increased Awareness of Sexual Rights among Women
- High Availability of Sexual Lubricants
- High Influence of Internet on End-users' Purchasing Behavior
- Introduction of Private Labels increasing Market Competition
Sexual Lubricant Market –Geography
The penetration of sexual lubricants in North America is high, and the market revenue has been increasing steadily. The APAC market for sexual wellness products is witnessing high growth in regional markets such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea due to increasing popularity of sexual lubricants among end-users. The market in Europe is characterized by high demand for water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants.
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Poland
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- MEA
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Major Vendors
- LifeStyles
- BioFilm
- Church & Dwight
- KarexBerhad
- Reckitt Benckiser
Other vendors include B. Cumming, CalExotics, Cupid Limited, Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances, Empowered Products, Good Clean Love, Guy & O'Neill, Hathor Professional, HLL Lifecare Ltd., ID Lubricants, Innovus Pharma, Kaamastra, Live Well Brands, Lovehoney, Mayor Laboratories, MD Science Lab, PHE, pjur group, Sensuous Beauty, Sliquid, The Yes Yes Company, Tenga, Topco Sales, Trigg Laboratories, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR), and XR.
