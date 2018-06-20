LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Sexual Wellness



Sexual wellness refers to the physical, mental, and sexual well-being of people. Products such as erotic lingerie, condoms and contraceptives, personal lubricants, sex toys, and others such as testing cards and pregnancy testing kits, sexual enhancement supplements, sex games, and vaginal sexual wellness products, which enhance safety and pleasure of sexual experiences, are considered sexual wellness products.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2720183



Technavio's analysts forecast the global sexual wellness market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sexual wellness market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various sexual wellness products through retail stores and online platforms.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Sexual Wellness Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Church and Dwight

• Doc Johnson

• Karex Berhad

• Lifestyles Holdco

• LELO

• Reckitt Benckiser



Market driver

• Availability of products online

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Social stigma and legal complications

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Growing LGBT population

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2720183



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sexual-wellness-market-2018-2022-300669677.html