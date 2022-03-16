Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market Size | 2022 - 2028 | CAGR 8.3% | To Accrue USD 256 Bn By 2028: Industry Share, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market is slated to cross USD 256 Billion By 2028, as per new research study by Zion Market Research Private Limited. It earned USD 151 Billion in 2021 and will register CAGR of about 8.3% in 2022-2028. Additionally, growth of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) diagnostics market over forecasting timespan is owing to rise in populace having many sex partners. In addition to this, awareness about sexual diseases among people and availability of diagnostics equipment with new features has created new growth opportunities for industry. Furthermore, growing risk of HIVs has resulted into huge demand for sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics activities in recent years. Rise in demand for advanced diagnostic devices and newly added features to this equipment will produce new growth avenues for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics industry.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market- By Type (Chlamydia Testing, Syphilis Testing, Gonorrhea Testing, Herpes Simplex Virus Testing, Human Papilloma Virus Testing, And Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing), By Testing Devices (Laboratory Equipment And Point Of Care Equipment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: Overview

Early diagnosing of sexually transmitted diseases is predicted to minimize effect of disease on human health. Reportedly, if sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis, gonorrhea, human papillomavirus, chlamydia, and genital herpes are not treated in time, it can result in long-term complications in affected persons. These complications encompass mental retardation, blindness, infertility, birth defects, cancer, heart disorders, and bone deformities in patients. Moreover, healthcare service providers diagnose sexually transmitted diseases through physically examination of subjects, blood tests, and through use of swabbed cultures at labs. Sexual transmitted diseases (STD) diagnosis involves lab testing and screening. Lab tests can recognize cause and identify co-infection through testing of blood, urine, and fluid samples. For the record, sexually transmitted disease patients are treated by prescribing them medications such as antiviral drugs and antibiotics.

Furthermore, researchers at NIAID had carried out immunological studies for knowing as to why large number of sexually transmitted ailments in individuals is asymptomatic. Moreover, these studies have unleashed that how mutation in the infection accounted notably towards drug resistance in STD patients due to constant infection & co-infection. This can pose a big challenge to growth of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market.

Industry Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: Rise in awareness about educational campaigns and supportive government schemes will proliferate size of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market over ensuing years. Furthermore, increase in persons having living relationships with many partners and people having sexual encounters with more than one partner resulting in causing of sexually transmitted diseases will boost market trends.

Rise in awareness about educational campaigns and supportive government schemes will proliferate size of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market over ensuing years. Furthermore, increase in persons having living relationships with many partners and people having sexual encounters with more than one partner resulting in causing of sexually transmitted diseases will boost market trends. Restraints: Growing importance of sex education and reduction in taboo related to discussion over topics such as sexual activities & sexual arousal will hinder market surge. Rise in awareness about spread of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV and need of avoiding it by taking preventive measures such as use of condoms can decrement growth of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market.

Growing importance of sex education and reduction in taboo related to discussion over topics such as sexual activities & sexual arousal will hinder market surge. Rise in awareness about spread of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV and need of avoiding it by taking preventive measures such as use of condoms can decrement growth of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market. Opportunities: Rise in point of care testing activities due to influx of new diagnostic kits, reagents, and instruments will create new growth avenues for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market. Reportedly, technologically advanced equipment in diagnostics domain offers precise testing outcomes, thereby driving market size.

Rise in point of care testing activities due to influx of new diagnostic kits, reagents, and instruments will create new growth avenues for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market. Reportedly, technologically advanced equipment in diagnostics domain offers precise testing outcomes, thereby driving market size. Challenges: Fluctuating costs of raw materials impacting demand and supply of diagnostics devices has severely impacted import & export of raw materials as well as production of sexually transmitted diseases devices, thereby posing a huge challenge to expansion of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Based on segmentation, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market is segregated into type and testing devices. Based on type, the market is divided into chlamydia testing, gonorrhea testing, human papilloma virus testing, syphilis testing, herpes simplex virus testing, and human immunodeficiency virus testing. In terms of testing devices, the industry is sectored into laboratory equipment and point of care equipment.

Chlamydia Testing To Dominate Type Segment Over 2022-2028

Growth of chlamydia testing segment over forecasting timeframe can be attributed to low barrier protection and less awareness about chlamydia disease in under-developed and third world countries.

List of Key Players of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market:

Cepheid Inc.

Roche Holdings AG

Affymetrix

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company DiaSorin

Hologic Inc.

Danaher Corporation

bioMerieux SA

Orasure Technologies.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.3% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market was valued approximately USD 151 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 256 billion by 2028.

in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly by 2028. Regional government schemes for bringing improvement in sexual health of individuals will drive regional market growth.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market Industry?

What segments does the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 151 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 256 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.3% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Cepheid Inc., Roche Holdings AG, Affymetrix, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin, Hologic Inc., Danaher Corporation, bioMerieux SA, and Orasure Technologies. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/558

Laboratory Equipment Segment To Contribute Humungously Towards Market Size By 2028

Massive demand for laboratory devices for testing & diagnosing sexually transmitted diseases in individuals will boost segmental growth. Furthermore, most of diagnostic testing takes place in labs, thereby generating huge need of lab equipment.

Breakthroughs in Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market:

In April 2019 , Quest Diagnostics introduced three laboratory testing packages for diagnosing sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S. Reportedly, these packages can be purchased online for diagnosing frequently occurring sexually transmitted diseases across the U.S.

In February 2022 , Lupin Limited – Mumbai -based Indian Pharmaceutical firm- received approval from U.S. FDA for use of its antibiotic Solosec for treating sexually transmitted infection referred as trichomoniasis and vaginal infection termed as bacterial vaginosis in women.

In February 2022 , Trinity Biotech – a Medical Laboratory Company based in Ireland & specializing in production and marketing of clinically diagnostic products- has got approval of WHO for HIV screening test.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market To Witness Sizable Surge In 2022-2028

Expansion of regional market over assessment period is due to lesser use of contraceptives by both men and women in underdeveloped as well as developing economies & rural areas of sub-continent. Apart from this, favorable regional government schemes for bringing improvement in sexual health of individuals will drive regional market growth.

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market is segmented as follows:

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Chlamydia Testing

Syphilis Testing

Gonorrhea Testing

Herpes Simplex Virus Testing

Human Papilloma Virus Testing

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: By Testing Devices Outlook (2022-2028)

Laboratory Equipment

Point of Care Equipment

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

