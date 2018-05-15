Global Shale Gas Market 2018-2022: Growing Adoption of NGVs

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Shale Gas Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global shale gas market to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Shale Gas Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages associated with shale gas. According to this shale gas market overview, the considerable advantages associated with the usage of shale gas will be having a positive impact on the market's growth during the next few years. With its lowest carbon content among all the fossil fuels, shale gas is one of the cleanest burning fossil fuels.
One trend in the market is increasing investments in renewable energy. Switching from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar is the key to enable economic, social, and environmental development.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical challenges related to shale gas production. The extraction of gas from the shale reserves is challenging due to the presence of different types of rocks and the need to assess different characteristics before extraction.
Key vendors
- BP
- Chevron
- ConocoPhillips
- Exxon Mobil
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Statoil
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Comparison by end-user
Industrial
Buildings
Transportation
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Supercritical carbon dioxide in shale gas fracking
Increasing investments in renewable energy
Growing adoption of NGVs
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vc5c5t/global_shale_gas?w=5
