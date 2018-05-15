Global Shale Gas Market 2018-2022: Growing Adoption of NGVs

The global shale gas market to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Shale Gas Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages associated with shale gas. According to this shale gas market overview, the considerable advantages associated with the usage of shale gas will be having a positive impact on the market's growth during the next few years. With its lowest carbon content among all the fossil fuels, shale gas is one of the cleanest burning fossil fuels.

One trend in the market is increasing investments in renewable energy. Switching from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar is the key to enable economic, social, and environmental development.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical challenges related to shale gas production. The extraction of gas from the shale reserves is challenging due to the presence of different types of rocks and the need to assess different characteristics before extraction.

Key vendors

BP

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Exxon Mobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Statoil

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Comparison by end-user

Industrial

Buildings

Transportation

Market opportunity by end-user



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Supercritical carbon dioxide in shale gas fracking

Increasing investments in renewable energy

Growing adoption of NGVs



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vc5c5t/global_shale_gas?w=5





