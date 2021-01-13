Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Report 2020: Focus on Biomedical, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances, Automotive, and Machinery & Robotics Industries
Jan 13, 2021, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shape Memory Alloys: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for SMA materials, in value terms from 2019 through 2025. It estimates and forecasts the market size or output, classified based on material type, end use and region.
Material types include nitinol alloys, copper-based alloys and iron-based alloys. End uses include biomedical, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics & home appliances, automotive, and machinery & robotics industries. This report also describes the technological advances taking place in the SMA arena and lists key industry players.
Report Includes:
- 161 data tables 4 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for shape memory alloys
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Market share analysis of shape memory alloys by material, application and major geographical regions covering North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth and discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace
- Company profiles of major players including, Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd., Dynalloy Inc., Furukawa Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Inc., Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd., and Saes Getters Group
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study and Target Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Summary
- Highlights
- Largest Markets
- Fastest-growing Markets
Chapter 3 Overview of Shape Memory Alloys
- Background
- Shape Memory Alloy Industry
- Nitinol Shape Memory Alloys
- Copper-based and Iron-based Shape Memory Alloys
- Shape Memory Alloy Developments
- Magnetic Shape Memory Alloys
- High-temperature Shape Memory Alloys
- Surface Modification for Nitinol Shape Memory Alloys
- Processing Methods for Nitinol Shape Memory Alloys
- Copper-based Shape Memory Alloys
- Iron-based Shape Memory Alloys
- Shape Memory Alloys for New Applications
Chapter 4 Global Markets for Shape Memory Alloys, by Material Type
- Nitinol Shape Memory Alloys
- Materials
- Prices
- Copper-based Shape Memory Alloys
- Materials
- Applications
- Prices
- Iron-based Shape Memory Alloys
- Materials
- Applications
- Prices
Chapter 5 Global Markets for Shape Memory Alloys, by End Use
- Biomedical
- Aerospace & Defense
- Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances
- Automotive
- Machinery & Robotics
- Other End Uses
Chapter 6 Global Markets for Shape Memory Alloys, by Region
Chapter 7 North American Markets for Shape Memory Alloys
- North American Shape Memory Alloy Market by Country
- North American Shape Memory Alloy Market, by Material
- North American Shape Memory Alloy Market by End Use
- U.S. Market for Shape Memory Alloys
- U.S. Market for Shape Memory Alloys, by Material
- U.S. Shape Memory Alloy Market, by End Use
- Canadian Market for Shape Memory Alloys
- Canadian Market for Shape Memory Alloys, by Material
- Canadian Market for Shape Memory Alloys, by End Use
Chapter 8 Asian Markets for Shape Memory Alloys
Chapter 9 European Markets for Shape Memory Alloys
Chapter 10 Rest of the World Markets for Shape Memory Alloys
Chapter 11 Patents
- Shape Memory Alloy Patents by Year
- Shape Memory Alloy Patents by End Use
- Shape Memory Alloy Patents by Country
- Patents on Shape Memory Alloys
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Shape Memory Alloy Manufacturers
- Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.
- ATI
- Dynalloy Inc.
- Fort Wayne Metals
- Furukawa Co. Ltd.
- Grinm Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Matthey Inc.
- Lanzhou Seemine Sma Co. Ltd.
- Lumenous Peiertech
- Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.
- Saes Getters Group
- Shanghai Shape Memory Alloy Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Superline Technology Co. Ltd.
- Xi'an Saite Metal Materials Development Co. Ltd.
- Shape Memory Alloy Research Institutes
- Beihang University
- Dalian University Of Technology
- Harbin Institute Of Technology
- Institute Of Metal Research Chinese Academy Of Sciences
- Jilin University
- Nanjing University Of Aeronautics And Astronautics
- National Aeronautics And Space Administration
- Northwest Institute For Nonferrous Metal Research
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- Shenyang Nonferrous Metal Research Institute
- University Of Florida Research Foundation
- University Of Hawaii
- University Of Washington
- Shape Memory Alloy Users And Application Researchers
- Abbott Cardiovascular Systems Inc.
- ABL IP Holding Llc
- Biedermann Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg
- The Boeing Co.
- Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd.
- Carl Zeiss Smt Gmbh
- Collins Aerospace
- Conti Temic Microelectronic Gmbh
- Dell Products L. P.
- Divergent Technologies Inc.
- Eto Magnetic Gmbh
- Exergyn Ltd.
- Facebook Technologies Llc
- Faurecia Interior Systems Inc.
- Foxconn
- General Electric Co.
- GM Global Technology Operations Llc
- Grammer Ag
- Halliburton Energy Services Inc.
- Hutchinson Technology
- IBM
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips
- Lenovo (Singapore) Pte Ltd.
- Microport Scientific Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Ocon Healthcare
- Osteomed Llc
- Oticon A/S
- Panasonic Avionics Corp.
- Recovery Force Llc
- Rolls-Royce Plc
- Samsung Display Co., Ltd.
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
- Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd.
- Tdk Taiwan Corp.
- Te Connectivity Corp.
- Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc.
- Verkko Biomedical Llc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4to6vf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets