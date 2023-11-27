Global Share of Disposable Bronchoscope Market Projected to be Worth USD 1,974.83 Million By 2032, at 14.1% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Disposable Bronchoscope Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Flexible Bronchoscope, Rigid Bronchoscopes); By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to research report, the global disposable bronchoscope market share is predicted to grow from USD 528.98 million in 2022 to USD 1,974.83 million in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

What is Disposable Bronchoscope? How Big is Disposable Bronchoscope Market Share?

Overview

Disposable bronchoscope is a precious instrument in the handling of patients in the intensive care unit. It might be utilized in ICU to help with intubation, execute percutaneous tracheostomy in those who need extended mechanical ventilation, examine the airways for constraining the site of bleeding in patients with hemoptysis, evaluate endobronchial lesions in instances of central airway hurdle, detach airway discharge in mucus sealing creating atelectasis, and garner airway discharge for microbiological and cytologic examination. The rapidly rising demand of the disposable bronchoscope market can be attributed to premature salvation from mechanical ventilation in patients with central airway illnesses.

The disposable bronchoscope market growth can be attributed to its serving a broad gamut of motives with both diagnostic and therapeutic processes, including the respiratory system. These tools can facilitate requisition in domains such as pulmonology, crucial care, anesthesiology, and disaster medicine. Their operations involve airway handling, distant object reclamation, illustration garnering, and visual examination of air movement. The benefits of disposable bronchoscopes involve the removal of the requirement for reprocessing and sterilization, lessening the probability of cross contamination, and sizeable time and resource preserving in clinical settings.

Who is the Largest Disposable Bronchoscope Producer in the World?

Ambu

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cogentix Medical

CONMED Corporation

Endomed Systems

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH

HOYA Corporation

Inscope Medical Solutions

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Lifelinx Surgical Corp.

Olympus Corporation

Pentax Medical

Verathon Inc.

XION Medical GmbH

Important Highlights from the Report

Premature salvation from mechanical ventilation in patients with central airway illnesses is pushing the demand in the market.

These tools can facilitate requisition in domains such as pulmonology, crucial care, anesthesiology, and disaster medicine, thus facilitating the growth of the market.

The disposable bronchoscope market segmentation is primarily based on product, end user, and region.

Asia Pacific has dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Disposable Bronchoscope Market Outlook Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 602.51 million Market value in 2032 USD 1,974.83 million CAGR 14.1% from 2023-2032 Base year 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Aging population: With the greying of the worldwide populace, there is an envisaged upswing in the matter of respiratory illnesses. The disposable bronchoscope market size is expanding as, subsequently, the prerequisite for diagnostic and curative bronchoscopy processes is assured for growth. This, in succession, is expected to push the growing demand for disposable bronchoscopes to provide for progressing healthcare requisites. The escalating cases of respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer have conduced an increased requirement for bronchoscopic processes. Disposable bronchoscopes surface as extremely appropriate instruments for both diagnostic and curative motives in handling these conditions.

Technological advancements: The continuing advancement and technological progression connected to disposable bronchoscope design and making have relented significant improvisation in their operations and imaging standards. The disposable bronchoscope market sales are soaring as these technological paces contribute to supplementing the diagnostic and therapeutic dimensions, thus additionally pushing their acquisition within the medical field.

Trends and Opportunities

Increasing cases of lung cancer: The growing aggregate of lung cancer instances worldwide is envisioned to push the demand opportunities in the market. Apart from this, several studies have underscored the probability of some pollutants in reusable bronchoscopes even succeeding in cleaning. Therefore, there is an outstanding tendency among healthcare professionals towards the usage of disposable bronchoscopes rather than reusable devices. On this side, these commodities decrease the probability of crucial illnesses and infections. On account of all these elements, the market is bent upon encountering an upswing of demand in the near future.

Segmental Analysis

The Hospitals and Clinic Segments Dominated the Market

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinic segments dominated the market. The disposable bronchoscope market demand is on the rise as disposable bronchoscopes have acquired notable momentum within hospital settings because of their feasibility and economics. They remove the intricate procedure of recycling and sterilization, generating notable time and resource preservation. Disposable bronchoscopes provide superior flexibility and efficacy, especially in catastrophic scenarios, requiring hospitals to counter speedily crucial patient requirements. These devices are willingly obtainable, discarding detainment connected to reprocessing and reinforcing holistic patient care.

Regional Insights

Which Country has the Largest disposable bronchoscopes?

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest disposable bronchoscope market share. This can be credited to the fact that the usage of disposable bronchoscopes is on a congruous escalation within the healthcare sphere. These devices provide definite benefits involving comfort, lessened infection probabilities, and cost efficiency all aiding in rising approval in clinical surroundings. Regulatory bodies in the nations in the Asia Pacific supervise the disposable bronchoscope industry to sanction conformance with security and fruitful levels. Makers are requested to stick to these regulations for commodity marketing. The industry in the Asia Pacific is composed for encouraged growth in the course of the forecast period as healthcare donors classify patient security and infection regulation. Progression in technology and escalated consciousness in relation to the benefits of disposable devices are anticipated to revive additional innovation and acquisition.

North America: The sector in this region constitutes an energetic and developing segment within the wider healthcare and medical device industry. The utilization of disposable bronchoscopes has witnessed a sizeable surge in the US healthcare sector because of their comfort, infection regulation benefits, and profitability. The market has encountered stable growth lately, propelled by technological progression and the growing significance of infection prohibition. The acquisition of disposable bronchoscopes differs amidst healthcare spaces. Bigger organizations and those with a robust significance on infection regulation are more apt to combine these devices into their protocols.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and expected disposable bronchoscope market value?

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the key market trends and opportunities?

Which segment accounts for the largest disposable bronchoscope market share?

Who are the prominent players in the industry?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Disposable Bronchoscope market report based on product, end user, and region:

Disposable Bronchoscope, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Flexible Bronchoscope

Rigid Bronchoscopes

Disposable Bronchoscope, End User Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Nursing Home and Care Centers

Others

Disposable Bronchoscope, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Malaysia

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa

