Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry Outlook 2019: Focus on Car Sharing, P2P, Corporate Carsharing, E-Hailing, Ridesharing, Dynamic Shuttle, Bike Sharing, & Mobility as a Service

This research service analyzes the global mobility market and discusses the 2019 outlook. The study deals with the evolving business models in the shared mobility space, market consolidations, and partnerships, key market trends, etc. This study will benefit automotive value chain participants, including mobility service providers, OEMs, car rental and leasing companies, financial service providers, technology solution providers, and a host of other industry participants looking to understand current mobility market trends and their implications.

The study looks at 8 collaborative business models - car sharing, P2P car sharing, corporate carsharing, e-Hailing, ridesharing, dynamic shuttle, bike sharing, and Mobility-as-a-Service. Market analysis is done for 2018 through 2019. One of the primary reasons for the popularity of these business models is that they help combat pressing issues such as congestion and pollution, which many cities across the globe are facing.

The key metrics discussed in the study are the members, vehicles, and revenues for the applicable business models. The research service also discusses key trends that affect these segments. The mobility market is witnessing a lot of activity in terms of investments/mergers and acquisitions among the various stakeholders. Automakers will be one of the most important stakeholders as they are trying to look at alternative streams of revenue from the mobility market. There is a lot of innovation happening in the shared mobility space - both for mobility operators and technology software providers - who are updating their offerings to provide a more wholesome customer experience to enhance the loyal customer base.



The report expects the autonomous shuttles to see high growth in the market driven by government initiatives and increased tests in the market. Maas is also expected to gain pace after being adopted by the big players in the industry to provide integrated mobility solutions



The report also covers the technology trends including the Blockchain technology, IoT, autonomous technology, etc. and how these technologies are going to impact different shared mobility models.



For the carsharing, P2P Carsharing, Corporate Carsharing, Dynamic Shuttle, MaaS, Bikesharing and e-Hailing market segments, the geographic scope covered is global, while for ridesharing the scope is North America and Europe.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size of the various shared mobility business models: Traditional carsharing, P2P car sharing, eHailing, dynamic shuttles, ridesharing, bike sharing, corporate carsharing, and integrated mobility?

What are the key trends in the various shared mobility markets?

Which OEMs are partnered with key global mobility service providers? Will the entry of more OEMs affect the growth of existing market participants?

What will be the impact of autonomous technology on the shared mobility market?

Future trends in the shared mobility business models?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings - 2018 Highlights

Key Findings - Outlook 2019

Significant Growth Expected in the Mobility Market

Key Trends for 2019

Year of IPOs

Mobility-as-a-Service Offerings will Take Centre-stage

Increasing Partnerships for Autonomous Shuttle and Robotaxi Pilots

Spurt in Growth of e-scooters

Flying Taxis Uptake

Rise of Mobility Subscription Services by OEMs

Blockchain in New Mobility

Shared Mobility Operators Move into Financial Services

Enterprise Ridesharing Services to Grow in 2019

Tailored Solutions Offered by Ride-hailing and Ridesharing Operators

Autonomous Shared Mobility

Impact of Autonomous Vehicles on Shared Mobility Value Chain

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Carsharing

Traditional Carsharing

Traditional Carsharing Market - Overview

Traditional Carsharing - Key 2018 Highlights

P2P Carsharing

P2P Carsharing Market - Overview

P2P Carsharing - Key 2018 Highlights

Corporate Carsharing

Carsharing - 2019 Outlook

4. Ridesharing

Definition of Ridesharing Types

Ridesharing Industry Overview - Europe and North America

and Ridesharing - Key 2018 Highlights

Ridesharing - 2019 Outlook

5. eHailing

Definition of eHailing Business Models

Enhanced User Experience

eHailing - Connected Vehicles and Revenue

eHailing - Key 2018 Highlights

eHailing - 2019 Outlook

6. Dynamic Shuttle/DRT

The Concept of Demand Responsive Transit (DRT)

DRT Market - Overview

Demand Responsive Transit - Key 2018 Highlights

Demand Responsive Transit - 2019 Outlook

7. Bike sharing

Definition and Key Players

Micro-mobility Revolution - Highlights

Bike-sharing - Outlook

8. Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Definition of MaaS

MaaS Market Segmentation

Competitive Benchmarking of MaaS Operators

MaaS Market Overview And Key Players

HERE Mobility Marketplace

Trafi Multimodal Solution

Uber in MaaS

Lyft's Plan for a Multimodal Future

MaaS - 2018 Market Highlights

MaaS - 2019 Outlook

9. Autonomous Shared Mobility

Autonomous Shuttle - Value Chain and Business Models

Initiatives Across the Globe - Public Private Integration

Snapshot of the Key Markets - Feasibility Analysis and Timeline

Autonomous Shuttles - Pricing Models

Expanding Demand - Benefits, and Applications of Autonomous Shuttles

Data Analytics - Leveraging Data as well as Providing User Insights

Evolution of Autonomous Shuttles

Robotaxi - Waymo Profile

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Mobility Business Models

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

11. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions



