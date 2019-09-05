Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry Outlook 2019: Focus on Car Sharing, P2P, Corporate Carsharing, E-Hailing, Ridesharing, Dynamic Shuttle, Bike Sharing, & Mobility as a Service
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the global mobility market and discusses the 2019 outlook. The study deals with the evolving business models in the shared mobility space, market consolidations, and partnerships, key market trends, etc. This study will benefit automotive value chain participants, including mobility service providers, OEMs, car rental and leasing companies, financial service providers, technology solution providers, and a host of other industry participants looking to understand current mobility market trends and their implications.
The study looks at 8 collaborative business models - car sharing, P2P car sharing, corporate carsharing, e-Hailing, ridesharing, dynamic shuttle, bike sharing, and Mobility-as-a-Service. Market analysis is done for 2018 through 2019. One of the primary reasons for the popularity of these business models is that they help combat pressing issues such as congestion and pollution, which many cities across the globe are facing.
The key metrics discussed in the study are the members, vehicles, and revenues for the applicable business models. The research service also discusses key trends that affect these segments. The mobility market is witnessing a lot of activity in terms of investments/mergers and acquisitions among the various stakeholders. Automakers will be one of the most important stakeholders as they are trying to look at alternative streams of revenue from the mobility market. There is a lot of innovation happening in the shared mobility space - both for mobility operators and technology software providers - who are updating their offerings to provide a more wholesome customer experience to enhance the loyal customer base.
The report expects the autonomous shuttles to see high growth in the market driven by government initiatives and increased tests in the market. Maas is also expected to gain pace after being adopted by the big players in the industry to provide integrated mobility solutions
The report also covers the technology trends including the Blockchain technology, IoT, autonomous technology, etc. and how these technologies are going to impact different shared mobility models.
For the carsharing, P2P Carsharing, Corporate Carsharing, Dynamic Shuttle, MaaS, Bikesharing and e-Hailing market segments, the geographic scope covered is global, while for ridesharing the scope is North America and Europe.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the market size of the various shared mobility business models: Traditional carsharing, P2P car sharing, eHailing, dynamic shuttles, ridesharing, bike sharing, corporate carsharing, and integrated mobility?
- What are the key trends in the various shared mobility markets?
- Which OEMs are partnered with key global mobility service providers? Will the entry of more OEMs affect the growth of existing market participants?
- What will be the impact of autonomous technology on the shared mobility market?
- Future trends in the shared mobility business models?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings - 2018 Highlights
- Key Findings - Outlook 2019
- Significant Growth Expected in the Mobility Market
- Key Trends for 2019
- Year of IPOs
- Mobility-as-a-Service Offerings will Take Centre-stage
- Increasing Partnerships for Autonomous Shuttle and Robotaxi Pilots
- Spurt in Growth of e-scooters
- Flying Taxis Uptake
- Rise of Mobility Subscription Services by OEMs
- Blockchain in New Mobility
- Shared Mobility Operators Move into Financial Services
- Enterprise Ridesharing Services to Grow in 2019
- Tailored Solutions Offered by Ride-hailing and Ridesharing Operators
- Autonomous Shared Mobility
- Impact of Autonomous Vehicles on Shared Mobility Value Chain
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Carsharing
- Traditional Carsharing
- Traditional Carsharing Market - Overview
- Traditional Carsharing - Key 2018 Highlights
- P2P Carsharing
- P2P Carsharing Market - Overview
- P2P Carsharing - Key 2018 Highlights
- Corporate Carsharing
- Carsharing - 2019 Outlook
4. Ridesharing
- Definition of Ridesharing Types
- Ridesharing Industry Overview - Europe and North America
- Ridesharing - Key 2018 Highlights
- Ridesharing - 2019 Outlook
5. eHailing
- Definition of eHailing Business Models
- Enhanced User Experience
- eHailing - Connected Vehicles and Revenue
- eHailing - Key 2018 Highlights
- eHailing - 2019 Outlook
6. Dynamic Shuttle/DRT
- The Concept of Demand Responsive Transit (DRT)
- DRT Market - Overview
- Demand Responsive Transit - Key 2018 Highlights
- Demand Responsive Transit - 2019 Outlook
7. Bike sharing
- Definition and Key Players
- Micro-mobility Revolution - Highlights
- Bike-sharing - Outlook
8. Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)
- Definition of MaaS
- MaaS Market Segmentation
- Competitive Benchmarking of MaaS Operators
- MaaS Market Overview And Key Players
- HERE Mobility Marketplace
- Trafi Multimodal Solution
- Uber in MaaS
- Lyft's Plan for a Multimodal Future
- MaaS - 2018 Market Highlights
- MaaS - 2019 Outlook
9. Autonomous Shared Mobility
- Autonomous Shuttle - Value Chain and Business Models
- Initiatives Across the Globe - Public Private Integration
- Snapshot of the Key Markets - Feasibility Analysis and Timeline
- Autonomous Shuttles - Pricing Models
- Expanding Demand - Benefits, and Applications of Autonomous Shuttles
- Data Analytics - Leveraging Data as well as Providing User Insights
- Evolution of Autonomous Shuttles
- Robotaxi - Waymo Profile
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Mobility Business Models
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
11. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
