Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Market Outlook 2021-2025 - Resuming Shared Mobility Demand Addressing Post-COVID-19 Security Measures

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovative Business Models and Disruptive Technologies Powering the Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market's recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various market segments across the globe.

The study aims to outline the primary growth opportunities and call-to-action for shared mobility industry stakeholders from a short-to-medium-term perspective.

It also includes COVID-adjusted forecasts till 2025 for the various shared mobility market segments, offering insights into the business segments' underlying growth prospects.

Growing population and congestion in cities worldwide remain key drivers for the emergence of shared mobility market segments. The segments include carsharing, peer-to-peer carsharing, eHailing, ridesharing (carpooling), demand-responsive transit, and micro-mobility services, such as bike-sharing. Greater focus on commuting flexibility through real-time trip planning and multimodal travel has also led to mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) ecosystems emerging across developed markets.

While the various shared mobility market segments were on a robust growth path, the industry faced severe economic impact in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which confined people indoors due to lockdowns globally. The market is also witnessing tremendous shifts in consumer mobility preferences and requirements post the pandemic.

While the global shared mobility market is gearing toward recovery after the pandemic, mobility companies are pushing their boundaries further and re-strategizing for growth and profitability.

The research scope includes the following for the shared and autonomous mobility industry:

Strategic imperatives and growth environment

Key industry challenges

Top predictions for shared mobility in 2021 along with regional predictions

Global market revenues and forecasts by segment

Impact of macroeconomic factors on the industry performance

Key trends across shared mobility market segments and companies to watch

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Market

Key Highlights of the Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry

Challenges Facing the Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry Due to COVID-19

The 2020 Global Shared Mobility Market - Actuals vs Forecast

Shared Mobility Market Overall Gross Market Value

Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions/Recovery

Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecasts

Top Predictions for 2021

3. Growth Environment & Scope, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Market

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. Macroeconomic Factors, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry

Top 5 2020 Global Economic Highlights

2008-2020 Global Historic GDP Growth

Top 5 2021 Global Economic Predictions

2021 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2021 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2021 World GDP Growth Snapshot

2021 Regional Trends - GDP Growth, Risks, and Policy Direction

5. Key Market Trends, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry, 2021

Global Shared Mobility Market GMV by Sector

Global Shared Mobility Revenue by Region

Segment-wise GMV Post-COVID Forecasts

6. Key Trend Predictions, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry, 2021

Micro-mobility Sharing Boost through Smart Technology and Multimodal Integration

Last-mile Delivery a Big Opportunity for Shared Mobility Operators

Big Data and AI to Dramatically Enhance Mobility Deployment Efficiencies

MaaS: Focus on Infrastructure Development and Localized Strategies

Services Diversification the Primary Reason for Market Acquisitions

Mega Apps , "Everything Apps" for Everyday Life

to Mega Companies: Shared Mobility Globalization Funding Increase as Mobility Market Participants Prepare for IPOs

OEM-independent Mobility Brands Making a Comeback

Remote-working New Normal to Impact Mobility Services

Autonomous Mobility and Technology Providers to Drive Value Chain Shift

Market for Robotaxis Heating Up

Emergence of the Drones-and-Bots Age

Into the Future of Hyperloops and Air Taxis

7. Traditional Carsharing Segment Outlook 2021-2025

Market Snapshot - Traditional Carsharing Segment

Traditional Carsharing - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

Traditional Carsharing - Companies to Watch

8. P2P Carsharing Segment Outlook 2021-2025

9. Corporate Carsharing Segment Outlook 2021-2025

10. eHailing Segment Outlook 2021-2025

11. Bikesharing Segment Outlook 2021-2025

12. Ridesharing Segment Outlook 2021-2025

13. DRT Segment Outlook 2021-2025

14. MaaS Segment Outlook 2021

Mobility-as-a-Service - Market Overview and Key Trends

15. MaaS Segment - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

16. Autonomous Mobility Segment Outlook 2021

Autonomous Mobility - Key Market Highlights, 2020

Robotaxi Segment - Key Market Highlights, 2020

Robotaxi Segment - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

Bot- and Drone-based Delivery - Key Market Highlights, 2020

Future Aerial Mobility - Key Market Highlights, 2020

17. Key Regional Predictions, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry, 2021

18. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Market

Resuming Shared Mobility Demand Addressing Post-COVID-19 Security Measures

Business Model Diversification and Geographic Expansions Underpinning Medium-term Growth of Mobility Models

Partnerships, New Business Models, and New Technologies Underpinning Long-term Shared Mobility Growth

19. Key Conclusions, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry

