Global Shared Mobility Industry Report 2020: Robotaxi Fleet Market will be Worth at Least US$2 Trillion Annually by 2030

By 2030, the global Robotaxi fleet market will be worth at least US$2 trillion annually, 12% of new cars will be sold to Robotaxi fleets globally, and 26 million Robotaxis will be in operation, as estimated by UBS Evidence Lab.



The global shared mobility industry is experiencing a hard time. It is since 2019 that shared mobility enterprises have been exposed to financial fragility and have closed down one after another amid a nosedive in financing amount and rounds. The COVID-19 pandemic makes things worse. Shared mobility companies such as Uber and Lyft have cut jobs, while many automakers and Robotaxi companies have dabbled in the shared mobility market.



Tan Yi from GoFun believes that Shared Mobility 1.0 refers to the current public transit system, 2.0 means the new formats - ride-hailing and timeshare rental occurring now, and 3.0 represents the application of autonomous driving in the future.



Shared mobility is closely related to autonomous driving. It is difficult for both of them to make money at this stage.



To have a bite of the future shared mobility market, the giants have offered subsidies to squeeze small and medium-sized mobility firms. Only the full exertion of autonomous driving can make the shared mobility market scale up, but the current immature autonomous driving technology, regulations and business models makes the goal impossible.



The shared mobility market is the battlefield of vibrant players who still need fight in alliance. WAYMO has tested Robotaxi for ten years. BMW has been groping for shared mobility business for almost a decade, but it eventually allied with Daimler to push on deeper cooperation on autonomous driving and shared mobility.



A study by General Motors shows that the cost of shared mobility will be slashed from $ 3 / mile to $1 / mile through autonomous driving by 2025, thereby diluting the operation cost through a large scale. After 2030, the mobility mileage of Robotaxis will constitute 75% of the total.



That is to say, autonomous driving will not give much impetus to shared mobility until 2025. From now on, it is a challenge for ambitious companies to make a layout in just five years. Looking back at the players' Robotaxi trials in 2019, we can see that fiercer rivalry is under way.



Trial Operation of Robotaxi



Three major forces are competing for the Robotaxi market, including:

(1) Didi, Uber, Lyft and other mobility platforms

(2) Waymo, Aptiv, Baidu, Pony.ai and other Robotaxi solution providers

(3) OEMs. Tesla plans to launch a Robotaxi network involving over a million Robotaxis on the road. Waymo has secured US$3 billion in financing for enlarging the Robotaxi test fleet. Baidu announced in April 2020 the availability of China's first Robotaxi services which are being offered on mobile apps to the public.



Although a few giants and top Robotaxi startups are making long-term plans, it is still too early for most automakers, most of which have launched their own mobility service brands successively and made attempts in the lucrative but fiercely contested mobility market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Concept, Classification and Operation Models of Shared Mobility

1.1 Concept of Shared Mobility

1.2 Classification of Shared Mobility

1.3 Market Features of Shared Mobility

1.4 Operation Models of Shared Cars

1.5 Shared Cars +Autonomous Driving

1.6 Three Development Stages of Shared Cars +Autonomous Driving

1.7 Two Development Paths of Shared Cars +Autonomous Driving



2. Global and China Shared Mobility Industry

2.1 Status Quo of Global Shared Mobility Industry

2.1.1 Global Shared Mobility Industry Policies

2.1.2 Global Shared Mobility Market Size

2.1.3 Main Players in Global Shared Mobility Market

2.1.4 Competition in Global Ride-hailing Market

2.1.5 Competition in Global Timeshare Rental Market

2.1.6 Car Picking Process Comparison of Timeshare Rental Companies

2.1.7 Telematics Comparison of Timeshare Rental Companies

2.2 Status Quo of China Shared Mobility Industry

2.2.1 Status Quo of China's Sharing Economy

2.2.2 Status Quo of China's Public Transit

2.2.3 Features of Shared Mobility Development in China

2.2.4 Transaction Size of China Shared Mobility

2.2.5 China Shared Mobility Industry Chain

2.2.6 Competitive Landscape in Chinese Shared Mobility Market

2.2.7 Development Features of Shared Mobility

2.2.8 Development Trend of Shared Mobility in China

2.2.9 User Survey of Shared Mobility in China

2.3 Status Quo of China Ride-hailing Industry

2.3.1 Development Course of Chinese Ride-hailing Market

2.3.2 China's Policies on Ride-hailing

2.3.3 Ride-hailing Policies in Major Cities

2.3.4 User Scale in Chinese Ride-hailing Market

2.3.5 Transaction Size in Chinese Ride-hailing Market

2.3.6 Competitive Landscape in Chinese Ride-hailing Market

2.3.7 Survey on Chinese Ride-hailing Market

2.3.8 Market Features Survey on Main Ride-hailing Brands in China

2.3.9 Survey on Ride-hailing Business Process in China

2.3.10 Main Problems of Chinese Ride-hailing Market and Solutions

2.4 Status Quo of China Timeshare Rental Industry

2.4.1 Policies for Chinese Timeshare Rental Market

2.4.2 Financing of Chinese Timeshare Rental Market

2.4.3 User Scale of Chinese Timeshare Rental Market

2.4.4 Chinese Timeshare Rental Market Size

2.4.5 Competitive Landscape in Chinese Timeshare Rental Market

2.4.6 Active User Scale of Chinese Timeshare Rental Platforms

2.4.7 Operation of Chinese Timeshare Rental Market

2.4.8 Layout of Chinese OEM Automakers in Intelligent Shared Mobility

2.4.9 Consumer Survey of Chinese Timeshare Rental Market

2.4.10 Development Trend of Chinese Timeshare Rental Market



3. Global and China Robotaxi Industry

3.1 Status Quo of Global Robotaxi

3.1.1 Necessity of Global Robotaxi Development

3.1.3 Forecast for Global Robotaxi Popularity

3.1.2 Forecast for Global Robotaxi Market Size

3.1.4 Global Robotaxi Demonstration Operation

3.1.5 Key Robotaxi Projects Worldwide

3.2 Global Robotaxi Technical Solutions

3.2.1 Waymo's Robotaxi Solution

3.2.2 Aptiv and Lyft Launch Robotaxi Services Jointly

3.2.3 Toyota's Robotaxi Service Platform

3.2.4 GM Postpones Robotaxi Plan

3.2.5 Summary-Comparison of Global Robotaxi Technical Solutions

3.2.6 Hardware Configuration of Global Robotaxi Companies

3.3 Status Quo of Chinese Robotaxi

3.3.1 Development Trend of Chinese Robotaxi

3.3.2 Dynamics of Chinese Robotaxi Companies

3.3.3 Operation of Chinese Robotaxi on Open Roads

3.3.4 Challenges for Chinese Robotaxi

3.4 China's Robotaxi Technology Solutions

3.4.1 Baidu's Apollo Robotaxi Solution

3.4.2 Baidu's Robotaxi Solution

3.4.3 WeRide's Robotaxi Solution

3.4.4 WeRide's Robotaxi Operation

3.4.5 Collaboration between AutoX and FCA

3.4.6 Didi's Autonomous Ride-hailing Solutions

3.4.7 Summary - Comparison of Chinese Robotaxi Technology Solutions

3.4.8 Suggestions for Robotaxi Development in China



4. Global and Chinese Independent Shared Mobility Companies

4.1 Uber

4.2 Lyft

4.3 Ridecell

4.4 Grab

4.5 Ola Cabs

4.6 99Taxis

4.7 Careem

4.8 Didi Chuxing

4.9 UCAR

4.10 Dida Chuxing

4.11 Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur

4.12 GoFun

4.13 LD



5. Mobility Services of Global and Chinese OEM Automakers

5.1 BMW - DriveNow

5.2 Daimler - Car2go

5.3 PSA - Free2Move

5.4 Toyota -Fengju Mobility /Toyota Hainan Mobility

5.5 Volkswagen - Mobility Asia/Juzhong Automotive Technology

5.6 Geely - CAOCAO

5.7 SAIC - Global Car Sharing EVCARD/ SAIC Mobility

5.8 BAIC Mobility (MoreFun)/Jingju New Energy

5.9 Faw Mobility

5.10 Faw + Dongfeng + Changan - T3Mobility

5.11 GAC + Tencent - OnTime

5.12 Dongfeng Mobility

5.13 Changan Travel

5.14 Great Wall Motor - OLE Sharing

5.15 WM Motor - GETnGO

5.16 XPENG Motors - Youpeng Mobility



6. Global and Chinese Robotaxi Startups

6.1 Waymo

6.2 GM Cruise

6.3 Argo AI

6.4 ZMP

6.5 Voyage

6.6 AutoX

6.7 Baidu Apollo

6.8 WeRide

6.9 Pony.ai



