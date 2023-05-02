Global Shared Mobility Market Report 2023-2027 & 2030 Featuring ANI Technologies, Avis Budget, Beijing Xiaoju Technology, Bolt, & Share Now

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shared Mobility Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shared mobility market grew from $271.91 billion in 2022 to $309.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The shared mobility market is expected to grow to $495.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.



Mobility-as-a-Service has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the shared mobility market. Mobilitie as-a-Service is a type of digital platform that enables users to book and pay for integrated multiple mobility services through a single platform. Major companies operating in the shared mobility market are focused on providing mobility-as-a-service to lead the market.

For instance, Carzonrent, an India-based car rental company, launched Plug Mobility, an electric Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that offers sustainable mobility solutions for business travel, fleet employee transfers, airport taxi, crew transfer, government and PSU official travel. This platform focuses on leading the transition from mobility to electric vehicles and reducing pollution.



In February 2022, Cogo, a Denmark-based shared mobility company, acquired eScoot for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its position and offer enhanced eco-friendly and shared mobility services for consumers and boost its expansion goals in France, the UK, and Germany. eScoot is a Denmark-based shared mobility aggregator.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the shared mobility market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the shared mobility market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government initiatives to promote shared mobility are expected to propel the growth of the shared mobility market going forward. Due to growing traffic congestion and pollution, lack of parking spaces, high fuel prices, and high cost of personal vehicle ownership, governments are taking initiatives to promote shared mobility services to reduce pollution and provide access to efficient transportation.

By 2030, reducing car occupancy from the current 1.55 people per seat to 1.7 people per seat could prevent nearly 3 million tons (Mt) of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually, which is roughly equal to the amount of CO2 currently emitted by all UK buses combined. Therefore, an increase in government initiatives is driving the growth of the shared mobility market.



The shared mobility market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing mass transit, micro transit and ride splitting services. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Major Players in the Market are

ANI Technologies Private Limited

Avis Budget Group Inc

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd.

Bolt

Share Now GmbH

Careem

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Gett

Lyft Inc.

Movmi

Mobiag

Mobiko GmbH

Zipcar

The Hertz Corporation

Uber Technologies Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Shared Mobility Market Characteristics



3. Shared Mobility Market Trends And Strategies



4. Shared Mobility Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Shared Mobility Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Shared Mobility Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Shared Mobility Market



5. Shared Mobility Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Shared Mobility Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Shared Mobility Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Shared Mobility Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Shared Mobility Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Other Services

6.2. Global Shared Mobility Market, Segmentation By Mobility Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cars

Two-Wheelers

Others Mobility Vehicles

6.3. Global Shared Mobility Market, Segmentation By Business Model, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

P2P

B2B

B2C

7. Shared Mobility Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Shared Mobility Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Shared Mobility Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubt012

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets