Global Shared Mobility Outlook Report 2023-2030: Sustainability and Safety Take Center Stage

08 Jun, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysis covers changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market's recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various segments across the world.
It also includes pandemic-adjusted forecasts until 2030 for the various shared mobility segments, offering insights into business segments' underlying growth prospects. The analytics outlines primary growth opportunities and calls to action for shared mobility industry stakeholders from a short-to-medium-term perspective.
The pandemic has definitely brought about a lot of positive changes in the way people are moving. In this research analytics, we look at some key factors that we think will drive the demand for shared mobility. First is the pandemic-induced digital acceleration.
People are now more open to using mobile apps than they were before the pandemic. Second, the demand for shared mobility that spiked in 2021 continued well into 2022. Many shared mobility operators reported utilization rates reaching pre-pandemic levels and, sometimes, even exceeding them.
A similar behavioral change was apparent in cities, as cities are now moving away from being car-centric to being more human-centric. Third is the rise of socially conscious millennials who neither see the car as a status symbol nor feel the need to own one; they're comfortable using mobility apps to summon a ride.
Last, commuting is turning out to be more unpredictable because of the rolling out of hybrid work models, making flexible on-demand mobility solutions for corporates a necessity.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Analysis Highlights
- A Recap of 2022
- Top 5 Predictions for 2023
- Notable Regulations and Mandates
- Notable Funding Raised in 2022 and Q1 2023
- Notable Mergers & Acquisitions in 2022
- The Shared Mobility Ecosystem
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
2 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Shared Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights, 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023
- 2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
- 2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region
4 Research Scope and Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
5 Key Trends Predictions for 2023
- Top Shared Mobility Trends to Watch Out for in 2023
- Increase in Utilization of Shared Mobility Modes
- Electric and Alternative Fuels - Key Sustainability
- Market Consolidation to Achieve Economies of Scale
- Connectivity Technologies to Take Centre Stage
- Safety Moves to the Top of the Priority List for Kick Scooter Sharing
- DRT Tech and Public Transport - A Promising Duo
- Autonomous Shuttles Collaboration, the Winning Strategy
- Impact Analysis of Mobility Trends by Region, 2022
6 Market Measurement Analysis by Region (2023)
- Shared Mobility GMV by Segment
- Shared Mobility Fleet by Regions
- Shared Mobility GMV by Region
- Shared Mobility Growth by Region, 2022 and 2023
7 Shared Mobility Regional Analysis, 2023
- Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness
- Regional Analysis, NA, 2022 and 2023
- Regional Analysis, Europe, 2022 and 2023
- Regional Analysis, China, 2022-2023
- Regional Analysis, India, 2022 and 2023
- Regional Analysis, ANZ, 2022 and 2023
- Regional Analysis, Rest of APAC, 2022 and 2023
- Regional Analysis, LATAM, 2022-2023
- Regional Analysis, Middle East, 2022-2023
8 Shared Mobility Market Analysis (2023)
- Traditional Carsharing - Snapshot
- Traditional Carsharing - Companies to Watch, 2022
- P2P Carsharing - Snapshot
- P2P Carsharing - Companies to Watch, 2022
- Corporate Carsharing - Snapshot
- Corporate Carsharing - Companies to Watch, Europe and NA, 2022
- Ride ailing - Snapshot
- Ride Hailing - Companies to Watch, 2022
- Bike Sharing - Snapshot
- Bike Sharing - Companies to Watch, 2022
- Demand Responsive Transit - Snapshot
- Demand Responsive Transit - Companies to Watch, 2022
- Mobility-as-a-Service - Snapshot
- Mobility-as-a-Service - Companies to Watch, 2022
- Autonomous Snapshot
- Autonomous Shuttles - Companies to Watch, 2022
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainable Mobility
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships and Business Model Diversification
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capability
10 Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwrhsp
