Global Shared Mobility Start-ups Strategic Overview Report 2022: Europe Dominates the Shared Mobility Start-up Space, with More than 50% of the Start-ups Headquartered in the EU G5

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Overview of the Start-ups Disrupting Shared Mobility, Global, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the market opportunity from shared mobility was approximately $336.9 billion. This is expected to cross $994.5 billion in 2030, accounting for the changes in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe dominates the shared mobility start-up space, with more than 50% of the start-ups headquartered in the EU G5 countries.

The shared mobility industry is poised to grow as the shift from private cars to multimodal solutions continues. Though the shared mobility market was battered by the pandemic in 2020, operators quickly re-aligned their business models and emerged stronger.

While all segments have rebounded, two have recorded explosive growth in the last 2 years-Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) and micromobility. People are still wary about using public transport for commuting, which is where technology-enabled safe transport has seen an uptake.

Investment in micromobility sharing has boomed. More than 25 micromobility sharing operators raised funds greater than $3 billion in the last 2 years. The pandemic has certainly brought to light the immense potential of micromobility as a resilient mode of transport. The shared mobility market is still dynamic and young, with great potential for further growth, investment, and innovation.

This study analyzes several start-ups in shared mobility through 7 key segments-traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, ride-hailing, DRT, micromobility, Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), and autonomous shuttles. A comprehensive list of companies was identified in each segment. They were then ranked using various parameters, and each parameter was assigned a weightage based on its importance in a particular segment. Through this process, the top companies in each domain were identified and benchmarked against their competitors.

The geographic scope of the study is global. It profiles 3 to 4 companies in each segment and more than 25 profiles overall. Each company profile covers an overview, offerings, unique value proposition, sustainable initiatives, growth strategy, notable achievements, funding details, and key strengths.

Rising congestion and pollution within cities have forced city administrations to put emphasis on shared mobility solutions to meet sustainability targets. This has resulted in firms exploring new technologies and services to alleviate some of these growing issues. Shared mobility is rapidly developing, and this space is springing up many new start-ups.

Electrification, hybrid working, 15-minute cities, mergers and acquisitions, investments, autonomous mobility, machine learning, and artificial intelligence will be the defining trends in the shared mobility market.

Research Highlights

The strategic imperatives and growth environment

The key industry drivers and challenges

Benchmarking of start-ups in each shared mobility segment (traditional and P2P carsharing, ride-hailing, DRT, micromobility, MaaS, and autonomous shuttles)

Key Features

The top 10 operators in each segment

An in-depth view of significant company profiles

A perspective on companies' growth strategy, key strengths, sustainable initiatives, unique service proposition, and some notable achievements

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Research Scope

Market Segmentation and Definition

Shared Mobility Market-Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Gross Market Value Forecast for Shared Mobility

GMV Forecast by Segment

GMV Forecast by Region

GMV Forecast Analysis by Segment and Region

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Start-up Definition

The Start-up Methodology

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Shared Mobility Start-ups-Benchmark Overview

The Start-up Ecosystem-800+ Start-ups Disrupting the Value Chain

Top 3 Disruptive Shared Mobility Participants by Segment, 2022

Brief Overview of the Top Participants in Each Segment

Key Participants Investing in Start-ups

Recently Funded Start-ups

Shared Mobility Start-ups by Region

Asia Emerging as a Global Destination for Start-up Investments

Start-ups by Shared Mobility Segments

Key Conclusion and Findings

3. Start-ups-Traditional Carsharing

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

Free2Move Profile

Miles Mobility Profile

Zoomcar Profile

ekar Profile

4. Start-ups-P2P Carsharing

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

Getaround Profile

Turo Profile

Hiyacar Profile

HoppyGo Profile

5. Start-ups-Ride-hailing

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

Didi Profile

Uber Profile

Grab Profile

6. Start-ups-Demand Responsive Transit (DRT)

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

Via Profile

Swvl Profile

Zeelo (an Swvl Company) Profile

Liftango Profile

Swat Mobility Profile

7. Start-ups-Micromobility Sharing

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

Tier Mobility Profile

Lime Profile

Bird Profile

8. Start-ups-Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

Skedgo Profile

Cityway Profile

Whim Profile

HACON-A Siemens Company Profile

9. Start-ups-Autonomous Shuttles

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

EasyMile Profile

Navya Profile

Sensible 4 Profile

Beep Profile

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1-Focus on Integrated Mobility Due to Changing Working Patterns

Growth Opportunity 2-Partnerships, Business Model Diversification, and New Technologies Underpinning Growth in Shared Mobility

Growth Opportunity 3-Focus on Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capabilities for Future Mobility

