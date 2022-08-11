Global Shared Mobility Start-ups Strategic Overview Report 2022: Europe Dominates the Shared Mobility Start-up Space, with More than 50% of the Start-ups Headquartered in the EU G5

Aug 11, 2022, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Overview of the Start-ups Disrupting Shared Mobility, Global, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the market opportunity from shared mobility was approximately $336.9 billion. This is expected to cross $994.5 billion in 2030, accounting for the changes in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe dominates the shared mobility start-up space, with more than 50% of the start-ups headquartered in the EU G5 countries.
The shared mobility industry is poised to grow as the shift from private cars to multimodal solutions continues. Though the shared mobility market was battered by the pandemic in 2020, operators quickly re-aligned their business models and emerged stronger.
While all segments have rebounded, two have recorded explosive growth in the last 2 years-Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) and micromobility. People are still wary about using public transport for commuting, which is where technology-enabled safe transport has seen an uptake.
Investment in micromobility sharing has boomed. More than 25 micromobility sharing operators raised funds greater than $3 billion in the last 2 years. The pandemic has certainly brought to light the immense potential of micromobility as a resilient mode of transport. The shared mobility market is still dynamic and young, with great potential for further growth, investment, and innovation.
This study analyzes several start-ups in shared mobility through 7 key segments-traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, ride-hailing, DRT, micromobility, Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), and autonomous shuttles. A comprehensive list of companies was identified in each segment. They were then ranked using various parameters, and each parameter was assigned a weightage based on its importance in a particular segment. Through this process, the top companies in each domain were identified and benchmarked against their competitors.
The geographic scope of the study is global. It profiles 3 to 4 companies in each segment and more than 25 profiles overall. Each company profile covers an overview, offerings, unique value proposition, sustainable initiatives, growth strategy, notable achievements, funding details, and key strengths.
Rising congestion and pollution within cities have forced city administrations to put emphasis on shared mobility solutions to meet sustainability targets. This has resulted in firms exploring new technologies and services to alleviate some of these growing issues. Shared mobility is rapidly developing, and this space is springing up many new start-ups.
Electrification, hybrid working, 15-minute cities, mergers and acquisitions, investments, autonomous mobility, machine learning, and artificial intelligence will be the defining trends in the shared mobility market.
Research Highlights
- The strategic imperatives and growth environment
- The key industry drivers and challenges
- Benchmarking of start-ups in each shared mobility segment (traditional and P2P carsharing, ride-hailing, DRT, micromobility, MaaS, and autonomous shuttles)
Key Features
- The top 10 operators in each segment
- An in-depth view of significant company profiles
- A perspective on companies' growth strategy, key strengths, sustainable initiatives, unique service proposition, and some notable achievements
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation and Definition
- Shared Mobility Market-Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
- Gross Market Value Forecast for Shared Mobility
- GMV Forecast by Segment
- GMV Forecast by Region
- GMV Forecast Analysis by Segment and Region
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Start-up Definition
- The Start-up Methodology
- Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Shared Mobility Start-ups-Benchmark Overview
- The Start-up Ecosystem-800+ Start-ups Disrupting the Value Chain
- Top 3 Disruptive Shared Mobility Participants by Segment, 2022
- Brief Overview of the Top Participants in Each Segment
- Key Participants Investing in Start-ups
- Recently Funded Start-ups
- Shared Mobility Start-ups by Region
- Asia Emerging as a Global Destination for Start-up Investments
- Start-ups by Shared Mobility Segments
- Key Conclusion and Findings
3. Start-ups-Traditional Carsharing
- Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Shortlisting Exercise
- Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
- Free2Move Profile
- Miles Mobility Profile
- Zoomcar Profile
- ekar Profile
4. Start-ups-P2P Carsharing
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
- Getaround Profile
- Turo Profile
- Hiyacar Profile
- HoppyGo Profile
5. Start-ups-Ride-hailing
- Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Shortlisting Exercise
- Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
- Didi Profile
- Uber Profile
- Grab Profile
6. Start-ups-Demand Responsive Transit (DRT)
- Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Shortlisting Exercise
- Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
- Via Profile
- Swvl Profile
- Zeelo (an Swvl Company) Profile
- Liftango Profile
- Swat Mobility Profile
7. Start-ups-Micromobility Sharing
- Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Shortlisting Exercise
- Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
- Tier Mobility Profile
- Lime Profile
- Bird Profile
8. Start-ups-Mobility as a Service (MaaS)
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
- Skedgo Profile
- Cityway Profile
- Whim Profile
- HACON-A Siemens Company Profile
9. Start-ups-Autonomous Shuttles
- Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Shortlisting Exercise
- Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
- Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
- EasyMile Profile
- Navya Profile
- Sensible 4 Profile
- Beep Profile
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1-Focus on Integrated Mobility Due to Changing Working Patterns
- Growth Opportunity 2-Partnerships, Business Model Diversification, and New Technologies Underpinning Growth in Shared Mobility
- Growth Opportunity 3-Focus on Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capabilities for Future Mobility
