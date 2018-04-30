Global Shared Workspace Provider, Venture X, Announces Major Texas Expansion

"We are honored to be welcomed by so many growing entrepreneurial communities in the great state of Texas that are joining us in our journey to provide a Venture X in every major city globally where members can connect, be inspired, improve their businesses and experience fulfilled rich lives in doing what they love", said David Diamond, Venture X Co-founder. "Our workspaces are part of the local community and caring about our neighborhoods is important to us. We enjoy connecting people with meaningful relationships locally as well as helping members with global connections by providing all members access to every Venture X location in addition to our online member network."

"The demand for flexible/co-working workspaces has increased as businesses small, medium and large are looking for flexible terms, eliminating capital expenditures and providing a workplace that can help attract and retain top talent looking for amenity rich, inspiring, high performing places to work like the spaces Venture X provides. A place people love coming to work to everyday." According to JLL 30% of all commercial office space will be consumed as 'flexible space" by 2030.

Expected to open more than 20 domestic locations by the end of 2018 and over 40 in development, as well as several global locations soon to be announced Venture X has been growing rapidly in response to entrepreneurs and businesses looking for premium, innovative designed flexible office space solutions. Outside of Texas the next Venture X locations to open soon are in Dublin (CA); Denver (CO); West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Orlando, Doral (FL); Indianapolis (IN); Columbus (OH); South Lake City (UT); Arlington (VA); and La Crosse (WI)."

"The expansion plans in Texas will help meet the state's growing business needs, and position Venture X as a key player in the entrepreneurial business markets throughout the market," said Tom Weber, President of Venture X. "There is a huge interest in this brand," he added, saying that there is a particularly high level of interest from the hotel and hospitality industries, nationwide.

Venture X is intentionally designed to be the premium membership-based workspace and community for entrepreneurs and businesses that attracts a diverse membership of entrepreneurs, creative professionals, freelancers, remote workers, startups, non-profits, small businesses to large teams from fortune 500 companies.

Amenities rich spaces include concierge-level member services, secure 24/7 access, super-fast Internet, high-speed copier/scanner/printers, meeting rooms that are fully equipped with the latest presentation and conference technology. Additional benefits include centralized café & lounge areas that serve as a hub of activity and foster naturally the collaborative community, free coffee, tea, filtered water, and weekly catered breakfast/lunch, weekly events focused on social, educational, cultural, and entrepreneurial themes, and an online and in person member network to make connections, collaborate, share expertise, and get inspired. All to help businesses grow and to develop meaningful relationships.

Each location is locally owned by a franchisee who understands the local community, competition and market that they live and work in. Those local connections and being knowledgeable and part of the local community are a competitive advantage. They are better than anyone to give a great experience to Venture X members.

For more information about Venture X, including membership plans and workspace options, visit online at www.VentureX.com.

About Venture X

Venture X is a shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. We are designing beautiful spaces and developing an environment and community that people love coming to work to every day. Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs, father and son, David and Brett Diamond, Venture X has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best co-working spaces in the United States. For more information, visit www.VentureX.com

About United Franchise Group

"The Global Leader for Entrepreneurs." United Franchise Group is a group of affiliated companies and brands. Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1400 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

