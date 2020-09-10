Global Sharps Containers Industry
Global Sharps Containers Market to Reach $611 Million by 2027
Sep 10, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sharps Containers estimated at US$499.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$611 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Patient Room Containers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$210.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phlebotomy Containers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $135 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Sharps Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$135 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Multipurpose Containers Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
In the global Multipurpose Containers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$161.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$194.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$84.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 491-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bemis Manufacturing Company
- Bondtech Corporation
- Daniels Health USA
- EnviroTain, LLC
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Mauser Packaging Solutions
- Medtronic PLC
- Sharps Compliance, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sharps Containers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Patient Room
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Patient Room Containers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Patient Room Containers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Phlebotomy
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Phlebotomy Containers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Phlebotomy Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Multipurpose
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Multipurpose Containers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Multipurpose Containers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Infectious and
Pathological Waste by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Infectious and Pathological
Waste by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Infectious and
Pathological Waste by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Waste by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Sharps Waste by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Waste by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Waste by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Waste by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Waste by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-infectious by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-infectious by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-infectious by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics and
Physicians Offices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Clinics and Physicians
Offices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics and Physicians
Offices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Long-term Care
and Urgent Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Long-term Care and Urgent
Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Long-term Care and
Urgent Care Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Medical
Waste Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Medical Waste
Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Medical Waste
Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 41: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Reusable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 44: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sharps Containers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Product Type - Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy
Containers and Multipurpose Containers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Sharps Containers by Product
Type - Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers and
Multipurpose Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patient
Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers and Multipurpose
Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Waste Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste, Sharps
Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Sharps Containers by Waste
Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste,
Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infectious
and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and
Non-infectious for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Medical Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians
Offices, Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Sharps Containers by Medical
Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians Offices,
Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Medical Waste Generator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians Offices, Long-term Care
and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Other
Medical Waste Generators for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Usage Type - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Sharps Containers by Usage
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Product Type - Patient Room Containers,
Phlebotomy Containers and Multipurpose Containers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers
and Multipurpose Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patient
Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers and Multipurpose
Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Waste Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste,
Sharps Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Sharps Containers by Waste
Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste,
Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infectious
and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and
Non-infectious for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Medical Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and
Physicians Offices, Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Medical Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians
Offices, Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Medical Waste Generator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians Offices, Long-term Care
and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Other
Medical Waste Generators for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Usage Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Sharps Containers by Usage
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Product Type - Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy
Containers and Multipurpose Containers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers
and Multipurpose Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patient
Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers and Multipurpose
Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Waste Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste, Sharps
Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Sharps Containers by Waste
Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste,
Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infectious
and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and
Non-infectious for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Medical Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians
Offices, Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Medical Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians
Offices, Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Medical Waste Generator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians Offices, Long-term Care
and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Other
Medical Waste Generators for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Usage Type - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Sharps Containers by Usage
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Product Type - Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy
Containers and Multipurpose Containers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: China Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers
and Multipurpose Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patient
Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers and Multipurpose
Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Waste Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste, Sharps
Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: China Historic Review for Sharps Containers by Waste
Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste,
Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infectious
and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and
Non-infectious for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Medical Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians
Offices, Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 89: China Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Medical Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians
Offices, Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Medical Waste Generator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians Offices, Long-term Care
and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Other
Medical Waste Generators for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Sharps Containers
by Usage Type - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: China Historic Review for Sharps Containers by Usage
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sharps Containers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Product Type - Patient Room Containers,
Phlebotomy Containers and Multipurpose Containers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers
and Multipurpose Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patient
Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers and Multipurpose
Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Waste Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste,
Sharps Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Waste Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste,
Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infectious
and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and
Non-infectious for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Medical Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and
Physicians Offices, Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Medical Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians
Offices, Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Medical Waste Generator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians Offices, Long-term Care
and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Other
Medical Waste Generators for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Usage Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Usage Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 108: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Product Type - Patient Room Containers,
Phlebotomy Containers and Multipurpose Containers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 110: France Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers
and Multipurpose Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patient
Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers and Multipurpose
Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Waste Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste,
Sharps Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: France Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Waste Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste,
Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infectious
and Pathological Waste, Sharps Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and
Non-infectious for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Medical Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and
Physicians Offices, Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: France Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Medical Waste Generator - Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians
Offices, Long-term Care and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Other Medical Waste Generators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 117: France 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Medical Waste Generator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Clinics and Physicians Offices, Long-term Care
and Urgent Care Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Other
Medical Waste Generators for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: France Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Usage Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: France Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Usage Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 120: France 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Usage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 121: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Product Type - Patient Room Containers,
Phlebotomy Containers and Multipurpose Containers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 122: Germany Historic Review for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers
and Multipurpose Containers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sharps Containers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patient
Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers and Multipurpose
Containers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sharps
Containers by Waste Type - Infectious and Pathological Waste,
Sharps Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste and Non-infectious -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
