Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sheet Metal Fabrication Services estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 29% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Sheet Metal Fabrication Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$676.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$676.5 Million by the year 2027.



Other Materials Segment Corners a 29.9% Share in 2020



In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$852.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$957.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$537.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 392-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Action Fabricating, Inc.

BTD Manufacturing

Classic Sheet Metal, Inc.

Dynamic Aerospace and Defense Group (Hydram Engineering Hydram Engineering Ltd.)

Ironform Corporation

Kapco Metal Stamping

Marlin Steel Wire Products

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.

Metcam, Inc.

Moreng Metal Products Inc.

Noble Industries, Inc.

O'Neal Manufacturing Services

Ryerson Holding Corporation

Standard Iron & Wire Works, Inc.

The Metalworking Group

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Bend Sheet by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Bend Sheet by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bend Sheet by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Punch Sheet by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Punch Sheet by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Punch Sheet by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cut Sheet by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cut Sheet by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cut Sheet by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Forms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Forms by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Forms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027 -



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecommunication

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Industries

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Industries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut

Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other

Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bend

Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,

Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication

and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other Industries

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut

Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other

Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,

Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication

and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other

Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut

Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other

Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bend

Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,

Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication

and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other Industries

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut

Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: China Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other

Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bend

Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,

Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: China Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication

and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other Industries

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut

Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other

Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,

Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication

and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other

Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut

Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: France Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other

Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,

Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: France Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication

and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other

Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut

Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other

Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,

Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication

and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other

Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut

Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other

Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,

Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication

and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other

Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut

Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: UK Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other

Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bend

Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal

Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,

Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



