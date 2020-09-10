Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Industry
Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market to Reach US$4.3 Billion by the Year 2027
Sep 10, 2020, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sheet Metal Fabrication Services estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Sheet Metal Fabrication Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$676.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$676.5 Million by the year 2027.
Other Materials Segment Corners a 29.9% Share in 2020
In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$852.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$957.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$537.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 392-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Action Fabricating, Inc.
- BTD Manufacturing
- Classic Sheet Metal, Inc.
- Dynamic Aerospace and Defense Group (Hydram Engineering Hydram Engineering Ltd.)
- Ironform Corporation
- Kapco Metal Stamping
- Marlin Steel Wire Products
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.
- Metcam, Inc.
- Moreng Metal Products Inc.
- Noble Industries, Inc.
- O'Neal Manufacturing Services
- Ryerson Holding Corporation
- Standard Iron & Wire Works, Inc.
- The Metalworking Group
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Bend Sheet by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Bend Sheet by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bend Sheet by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Punch Sheet by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Punch Sheet by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Punch Sheet by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cut Sheet by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cut Sheet by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cut Sheet by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Forms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Forms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Forms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027 -
Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecommunication
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 41: World Historic Review for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Industries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut
Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other
Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bend
Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,
Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,
Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication
and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other Industries
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut
Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other
Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,
Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,
Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication
and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut
Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other
Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bend
Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,
Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,
Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication
and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other Industries
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: China Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut
Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: China Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other
Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bend
Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,
Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,
Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: China Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication
and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other Industries
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut
Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other
Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,
Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,
Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication
and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: France Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut
Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: France Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other
Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,
Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,
Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: France Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication
and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut
Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other
Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,
Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,
Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication
and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut
Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other
Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,
Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,
Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery, Construction,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication
and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Telecommunication and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 122: UK Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut
Sheet and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 125: UK Historic Review for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Bend Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other
Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Metal Fabrication
Services by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bend
Sheet, Punch Sheet, Cut Sheet and Other Forms for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 127: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Metal
Fabrication Services by Industry - Industrial Machinery,
Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics,
Telecommunication and Other Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
