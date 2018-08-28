Global Sheet Metal Market 2018-2022: Adoption of 3D Technologies for Sheet Metal Production Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global sheet metal market to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Sheet Metal Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global sheet market is segmented by product into hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel and others.

The high investments for developing 3D technologies around the world is encouraging sheet metal vendors to adopt this technology into their production line to increase speed of work and reduce production time. The automotive and aerospace industries are expected to be the leading users of 3D technology during the forecast period. This trend of adoption of 3D technologies in manufacturing sectors and sheet metal production will drive the growth of the sheet metal market.







According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in machine tools market. Increasing automotive production, switch to electric vehicles and growth in renewable power projects are some of the factors driving growth of the machine tools market which in turn will fuel the growth of sheet metal market for the next five years. The establishment of manufacturing facilities will also increase the demand for machine tools thereby contributing to sheet metal market growth.







Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuating costs of raw materials. The cost of sheet metal is directly affected by price fluctuations of raw materials such as aluminum, iron, stainless steel, silver and copper. The volatility of raw material cost affects the vendors significantly. Moreover, sudden hike in raw material price can lead to low demand and high inventory cost. These factors are expected to impede the sheet metal market growth during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



- Market ecosystem



- Market characteristics



- Market segmentation analysis







PART 05: MARKET SIZING



- Market definition



- Market sizing 2017



- Market size and forecast 2017-2022







PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



- Bargaining power of buyers



- Bargaining power of suppliers



- Threat of new entrants



- Threat of substitutes



- Threat of rivalry



- Market condition







PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



- Segmentation by end-user



- Comparison by end-user



- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



- Construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



- Machinery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



- Market opportunity by end-user







PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



- Segmentation by product







PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



- Geographical segmentation



- Regional comparison



- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



- Key leading countries



- Market opportunity







PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



- Market drivers



- Market challenges







PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



- Adoption of 3D technologies for sheet metal production



- Advances in aluminum market



- Rise in number of skyscrapers







PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



- Overview



- Landscape disruption



- Competitive scenario







PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



- Vendors covered



- Vendor classification



- Market positioning of vendors







