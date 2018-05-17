Global Shelf-mounted Robots Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global shelf-mounted robots market to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is improvement in robotic system integration services. The adoption of simulation software that can ease integration processes such as programming and commissioning is expected to increase.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages offered by shelf-mounted robots. Streamlined design enabling smooth functioning in minimal space, extended working range, and the ability to be mounted on machines are some of the key advantages attributing to the rising adoption of shelf-mounted robots.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial investment. Initial installation of shelf-mounted robots includes investments in fixtures, tooling, and environmental systems. It also includes costs such as preventive maintenance, safety, operator training, and use of complementary peripheral equipment.
Key vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Midea Group
- Yaskawa Electric
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Material handling - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Assembly - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Welding - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Surface treatment and finishing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS
- Automotive sector
- Non-automotive sectors
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Improvement in robotic system integration services
- Improved vision systems
- Increased demand from rubber and plastics industries
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Midea Group
- Yaskawa Electric
PART 17: APPENDIX
