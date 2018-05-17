Global Shelf-mounted Robots Market Report 2018-2022

News provided by

Research and Markets

15:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global shelf-mounted robots market to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is improvement in robotic system integration services. The adoption of simulation software that can ease integration processes such as programming and commissioning is expected to increase.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages offered by shelf-mounted robots. Streamlined design enabling smooth functioning in minimal space, extended working range, and the ability to be mounted on machines are some of the key advantages attributing to the rising adoption of shelf-mounted robots.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial investment. Initial installation of shelf-mounted robots includes investments in fixtures, tooling, and environmental systems. It also includes costs such as preventive maintenance, safety, operator training, and use of complementary peripheral equipment.

Key vendors



  • ABB
  • FANUC
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries
  • Midea Group
  • Yaskawa Electric

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Material handling - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Assembly - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Welding - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Surface treatment and finishing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS

  • Software
  • Services
  • Hardware

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

  • Automotive sector
  • Non-automotive sectors

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

  • Improvement in robotic system integration services
  • Improved vision systems
  • Increased demand from rubber and plastics industries

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB
  • FANUC
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries
  • Midea Group
  • Yaskawa Electric

PART 17: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrg6gg/global?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 



Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-shelf-mounted-robots-market-report-2018-2022-300650543.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

16:00 ET Global Infertility Treatment Market 2018-2022: Key Drivers,...

15:45 ET Global WAN Optimization Solutions Market 2018-2022 with Array...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Shelf-mounted Robots Market Report 2018-2022

News provided by

Research and Markets

15:15 ET