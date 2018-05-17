Global Shelf-mounted Robots Market Report 2018-2022

The global shelf-mounted robots market to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is improvement in robotic system integration services. The adoption of simulation software that can ease integration processes such as programming and commissioning is expected to increase.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages offered by shelf-mounted robots. Streamlined design enabling smooth functioning in minimal space, extended working range, and the ability to be mounted on machines are some of the key advantages attributing to the rising adoption of shelf-mounted robots.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial investment. Initial installation of shelf-mounted robots includes investments in fixtures, tooling, and environmental systems. It also includes costs such as preventive maintenance, safety, operator training, and use of complementary peripheral equipment.

Key vendors

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Midea Group

Yaskawa Electric

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Material handling - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Assembly - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Welding - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Surface treatment and finishing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS

Software

Services

Hardware

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

Automotive sector

Non-automotive sectors

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Improvement in robotic system integration services

Improved vision systems

Increased demand from rubber and plastics industries

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 17: APPENDIX



