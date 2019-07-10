Global Shifting Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is Expected to Reach US$ 64.66 Bn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 26.7% with Rising Focus Towards Streamlining Operations and Improvement of Customer Service, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, the shifting healthcare business intelligence market was valued at US$ 7.64 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 64.66 billion by 2027, growing at the CAGR of 26.7% over the forecasted period. There has been continuous increase in demand for analytics from the healthcare industry. This demand has been prominent among care providers which include hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and rehabilitation centers amongst others. These care providers are striving to enhance their operations and service quality in order to ensure sustained growth for the future and gain competitive advantage.

Increasing emphasis on regulatory changes from governing authorities across the world has led healthcare industry participants to strategize their operations accordingly. The regulations pertaining to clinical and financial procedures are the focus areas for governing authorities. As a result, these application areas are witnessing adoption of advanced/shifting healthcare business intelligence solutions.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=223

Unavailability of funds and lack of resources can critically impact the shifting healthcare business intelligence market as transition to a complex technology requires significant amount of initial funding. Such complex systems require availability of advanced infrastructure including fast computing machines, advanced medical equipment, data warehouses and others. This limits the adoption of the technology among small sized service providers.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of shifting healthcare business intelligence market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Shifting Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Share in 2018, By Region

Inquiry Before Buying This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=223

Key Finding of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global shifting healthcare business intelligence market is expected to reach US$ 64.66 billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 26.7% over the forecast period.

by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 26.7% over the forecast period. Financial analysis application segment held the largest market share and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 27.7% over the estimated period as the demand for sophisticated revenue cycle management solution is rising, enabling healthcare providers to track all the activities of patients starting from registration and appointment scheduling to the final payment of a balance.

Cloud based deployment model is expected to grow at the CAGR of 34.3% over the next eight years as the model minimizes maintenance and upkeep costs.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a lucrative pace during the forecasted period at an estimated CAGR of 27.7% between 2019-2027, owing to increasing FDI in the emerging economies.

region is expected to grow at a lucrative pace during the forecasted period at an estimated CAGR of 27.7% between 2019-2027, owing to increasing FDI in the emerging economies. Some of the key players operating in shifting healthcare business intelligence market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Change Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAS institute Inc., Kaufman, Hall & Associates, Inc., and SAP SE amongst others.

Shifting Healthcare Business Intelligence Market:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Application

Financial Analysis

Claims Processing



Revenue Cycle Management



Risk Adjustment and Risk Assessment



Payment Management

Clinical Analysis,

Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking



Clinical Decision Support



Regulatory Reporting and Compliance



Comparative Analytics/Effectiveness,



Precision Health

Operational Analysis

Inventory Analysis



Workforce Analysis



Strategic Analysis

By Technology

Predictive Analysis

Presceptive Analysis

Descriptive Analysis

By Deployment

On Premise

Cloud Based

By End User

Payers,

Providers

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Request for Customized Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=223

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights