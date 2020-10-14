NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global shipments of Vinyl Prime Windows are projected to exceed 211.9 million units by 2025, driven by growing investments in energy efficient building products and solutions chiefly for their ability to bring in high ROI benefits. Recovering construction activity in most countries across the global and the huge opportunities in the retrofit market driven by global `green` building standards will also influence growth in the market. Recovery in construction which began in 2011 in the aftermath of the great recession is continuing even today, albeit with slight bumps and turns. This is largely because of the success with which the industry has and continues to evolve and adapt to changes in labor availability, technology and economic turmoil. Digital technologies for concept, design, engineering and building; rise of AR/VR in digital construction; connected construction; smart on-site equipment; increase in modular and prefabricated construction; use of Building Information Monitoring (BIM), automation , robotics, AI, Drones and 3D Printing etc. have helped the industry fight the changing economic realities and remain afloat. Healthy outlook for global investments in construction technologies (Contech) also bodes well for the overall outlook for the construction industry in 2020. The scenario is poised to generate stable opportunities for all players in the construction value chain, including construction materials.







Benefits of vinyl as a material for windows include high thermal efficiency in comparison to wood or aluminum; easy customization; design flexibility in developing a wide range of styles, shapes and sizes to suite varied home decor; eliminates the need for painting; lesser maintenance load; higher durability; intrinsic noise dampening characteristics; cost benefits and ability to boost overall home value. Vinyl is also recyclable and has longer life as they are less prone to rusting or corrosion, making them environment friendly. High degree of versatility and flexibility means vinyl windows can be easily customized to non-standard sized and shaped windows. Demand also will benefit from the growing trend towards green buildings; and favorable government support for sustainable and energy-efficient construction. Product innovations and improved functionality will continue to remain key focus areas for manufacturers. The growing trend towards transforming patio spaces into extended living rooms is helping drive demand for various patio porch windows options among which vinyl patio doors gains the maximum interest for their durability and low maintenance benefits. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.7% of the market, supported by stringent enforcement of building energy efficiency mandates and stable demand for replacement windows in the retrofit market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period led by the projected 5% to 6% growth of the domestic construction industry between the period 2020 to 2024. Rapid urbanization, development of mega cities, government focus on infrastructure development, strong industrialization and increased construction of manufacturing/industrial facilities, are key factors driving this projected growth.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Vinyl Windows

Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows

Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume

Shipments

World Vinyl Windows Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of

Unit Shipments for Developed and Emerging Regions for the

Years 2019 & 2025

Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions

World Vinyl Windows Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Middle East,

Africa, Canada, Latin America, Japan, USA, and Europe

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion

Medium

Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014-2019)

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to

Gain Edge

Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product

Distinguishers

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products &

Materials: A Strong Growth Driver

Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings

Infuses Robust Market Momentum

World Green Building Materials Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Percentage Breakdown of Green Building Materials Sales (Value)

by Region/Country (2018)

Global Green Buildings Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of

Investment by Sector

Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate

Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market

Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to Spur

Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market: World Construction

Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2015,

2020 and 2025

Global Construction Output by Region (2018): Breakdown of

Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over

2018-2022

Growth in the Global Construction Sector by Segment: 2018-2022

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market

Prospects

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of

GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of

GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building &

Infrastructure Construction Spending

Population Growth

World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000,

2010, 2017, 2030, and 2050

Rapid Urbanization

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030

Rising Standards of Living

Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects

Inflate Shipment Volumes

Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and

Emerging Building Materials

Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials

Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

United States: Major Consumer of Vinyl Windows

Rising Popularity of Vinyl-based Building Products Aids Market

Expansion

Residential Windows & Doors Market in the US (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Material

New Residential Windows Market in the US (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of New Sales by Type of Material by Region

Replacement/Remodeling Windows Market in the US (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Type of Material by Region

Resiliency in the Construction Sector Strongly Favors Vinyl

Windows Market

Trend Towards Smaller and Sustainable Homes Creates Opportunities

Percentage Breakdown of US Non-Residential Construction

Investments by Segment: 2019

Percentage Breakdown of US Construction Investments by Segment:

2019

Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and

Multi-Family Units in Thousands in the US (2013-2019)

Vinyl Windows Gain Traction in Replacement and Remodelling

Programs

Growing Prominence of Thermally Insulated and Energy-Efficient

Buildings Drives Demand

Percentage Breakdown of Energy Usage in the US by Sector: 2019

Percentage Breakdown Energy Usage in the US Residential Sector

by End-Use: 2019

Percentage Breakdown Energy Usage in the US Commercial Sector

by End-Use: 2019

Favorable Legislations Augment Use Case of Vinyl Windows

Number of LEED-Certified Projects in the United States (2010-2018)

The US EPA?s Energy Star Program Favors Adoption of Vinyl Windows

Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Fixed or Picture Window

Models by Frame Type: 2019

Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Casement Style Window

Models by Frame Type: 2019

Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Horizontal Slider

Window Models by Frame Type: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



CHINA

A High-Growth Market for Vinyl Windows

Construction Industry Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Chinese Construction Output (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Percentage Breakdown of Chinese Construction Spending by

Segment: 2018

Urbanization: Positive Impact on Vinyl Windows Market

Urban Population as a Proportion of Total Population in China:

2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Urban Population Growth Rate in China by City Cluster (2010-2020)

Market Analytics

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: China Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



EUROPE

Europe Remains a Prominent Regional Market for Vinyl Windows

Higher Share of Space Heating in Energy Consumption Extends

Potential Opportunities to Vinyl Windows Market: Space Heating

as a Percentage of Overall Energy Consumption Select European

Countries (2018)

Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand

Percentage Change in Construction Volume for Major Countries in

Europe (2014-2019)

Market Analytics

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: France Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows

by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Market Gains

Projected Growth in Construction Sector in Select Asia-Pacific

Countries by Segment (2016-2024)

Estimated Increase in Urban Population in Select Asia-Pacific

Countries (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020

Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending in Asia-Pacific

by Sector: 2018

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Lucrative Regional Market

Market Analytics

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows

by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



INDIA

Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: India Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vinyl

Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012

through 2019



LATIN AMERICA

Significant Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market in Latin

America

Market Analytics

Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows

by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



BRAZIL

Brazil Drives Momentum in the Latin American Vinyl Windows Market

Market Analytics

Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vinyl

Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012

through 2019



MIDDLE EAST

Healthy Trajectory in Construction Sector Bodes Well

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE Drive Construction Investments

in the Middle East

Market Analytics

Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Vinyl Windows

by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



AFRICA

South Africa: A Major Market in the African Continent

Market Analytics

Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 202

