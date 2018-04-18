Global Shipping Container Market 2018-2022: Expected Decline in Dominance of China in Global Shipping Container Market

The global shipping container market to grow at a CAGR of 8.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Shipping Container Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The shipping container manufacturers in the global shipping container market sell shipping containers to various end-users such as container lessors, container fleet management companies, and shippers or cargo movers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing global container traffic. The global container traffic is growing progressively after a steep decline in 2009. The steep decline in container traffic growth is mainly because of the after-effects of the global recession in 2008. The global shipping container market is one among the few markets that showed faster recovery after this recession.



Key vendors

China International Marine Containers (CIMC)

CXIC

Dong Fang International Container

Maersk Container Industry

Singamas Container Holdings

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF CONTAINERS

Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Special containers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Expected decline in dominance of China in global shipping container market

Rising demand from energy sector

Growth in trade of refrigerated goods



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



