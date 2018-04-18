Global Shipping Container Market 2018-2022: Expected Decline in Dominance of China in Global Shipping Container Market

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Shipping Container Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global shipping container market to grow at a CAGR of 8.51% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Shipping Container Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The shipping container manufacturers in the global shipping container market sell shipping containers to various end-users such as container lessors, container fleet management companies, and shippers or cargo movers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing global container traffic. The global container traffic is growing progressively after a steep decline in 2009. The steep decline in container traffic growth is mainly because of the after-effects of the global recession in 2008. The global shipping container market is one among the few markets that showed faster recovery after this recession.
Key vendors
- China International Marine Containers (CIMC)
- CXIC
- Dong Fang International Container
- Maersk Container Industry
- Singamas Container Holdings
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF CONTAINERS
Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Special containers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Expected decline in dominance of China in global shipping container market
Rising demand from energy sector
Growth in trade of refrigerated goods
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
