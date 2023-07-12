Global Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market Analysis 2023-2028 Featuring Nike, Asics, NB, Brooks, Adidas, & VF Among Others

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018 - 2028F Segmented By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for shock absorption running shoes is poised for significant growth in the forecast period, driven by various factors that include the increasing popularity of marathons and trail running events worldwide. As the number of individuals participating in sports activities continues to rise and lifestyles undergo significant changes, the demand for shock-absorption running shoes is expected to soar.

Several trends further propel the market growth, including the growing participation of women in sports, the surge in online purchasing, and the widespread use of smartphones and mobile internet connectivity. The accessibility of online platforms has contributed to a surge in online sales for shock absorption running shoes in recent years.

Furthermore, the market is set to witness a boost from new product launches and technological advancements. An exciting collaboration between Huntsman, Joe Nimble, and Footwear Innovation Lab GmbH has led to the development of a high-performance running shoe, demonstrating the industry's commitment to continuous innovation.

Also, Joe Nimble's Ultreya launched a new shoe that claims to help reduce the chance of pain and injury while providing added comfort to marathon and long-distance runners. Similarly, in 2022, ASICS Corporation launched new shock absorption running shoes, 'ASICS Superblast,' which are convenient for long runs and workouts. Hence, the market for shock-absorbing running shoes will continue to expand at an accelerated rate during the forecast period.



North America has been observing a rise in demand for shock-absorption running shoes in the past few years. This is in accordance with the increased number of marathons and sports-related events in the region. For, instances there are a total of 152 Major League sports franchises (MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA & MLS) in North America that are spread across 52 cities in the United States and Canada.

Also, people in this region are increasingly spending on shoes. In December 2021, consumer spending on footwear increased by 20.5%, compared to December 2020, according to the Footwear Distribution and Retailers of America.



Increasing Participation in Outdoor Activities Fuel the Market Growth



Nowadays, people are more interested in outdoor and sports activities such as hiking, wildlife views, camping, and hanging out at local places.

According to the Outdoor Foundation's 2022, more than half (54%) of Americans aged six and older engaged in at least one outdoor activity in 2021, and the number of people participating in outdoor recreation increased by 2.2 percent to 164.2 million.

Additionally, 46.5 percent of all participants in outdoor activities are women aged six and older. These are the factors that will lead the market growth of shock absorption running shoes over the forecast period.



Rising Awareness about the Health Benefits Boosting the Market Growth



The growing awareness about the health benefits of shock absorption running shoes will lead to market growth, owing to the rising safety concerns among people, such as the risk of injury, alleviating pain in the ankle, impact on the joints, etc.

These shoes help to increase shoe grip, reduce the possibility of cramps, and absorb the brunt of the impact. These are the characteristics that will fuel the shock absorption running shoe market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global shock absorption running shoe market.

Nike Inc.

ASICS Corporation

New Balance Athletics Inc

Brooks Sports , Inc.

, Inc. Adidas AG

Deckers Outdoor Corporation

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

VF Outdoor LLC (The North Face)

ANTA Sports Products Limited

Topo Athletic, LLC.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Safety Concerns Among Consumers

Rising Sports Activities

Increasing Participation of Women in Outdoor Activities

Market Trends & Developments

Growing Technology Advancement

Increasing Marketing & Promotional Strategies

Rising Awareness about health benefits

Increasing Online Purchases

Increased Trail Running Events

Challenge

High Competition Among top Players

High Prices

Report Scope:



Global Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market, By Product Type:

Men Shock Absorption Running Shoes

Women Shock Absorption Running Shoes

Global Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market, By Application:

Daily Life Running

Tournament

Outdoor Enthusiasts

Global Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Multi-Branded Stores

Exclusive Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1llpe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets