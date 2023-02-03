Global Short Message Service Marketing Market Report to 2027: Featuring Oracle, IBM, Salesforce and Agile CRM Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Short Message Service Marketing Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Deployment Type, By Terminal Type, By Type of SMS, By End User, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Short Message Service (SMS) Marketing Market was valued at USD 64489.20 million in 2021 and is slated to reach at USD 84904.89 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8 % from 2022-2027.

Company Profiles

Oracle

IBM

Salesforce, Inc.

Agile CRM

Bitrix24

Celerity Systems

ClickSend

directSMS

Dove Soft Pvt Ltd

Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd

Short message service marketing (SMS) is a technique used by businesses to give permission-based text messaging. This is used in conjunction with product promotion.

Short message service marketing, commonly known as text messaging, is popular since it allows different businesses to promote their products/services in order to optimise sales. It primarily incorporates current happenings, as well as offering coupons, special deals, and related information to consumers via text texts.



Market Drivers



The emergence of AI for analysing customer data to produce customised promotional messages is also anticipated to increase demand for short messaging service (SMS) marketing. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used to develop content, optimise delivery, increase consumer engagement, and decrease the cost and turnaround time for responses. Although they are not frequently used, AI-enabled technologies are supported by some businesses' applications.

For instance, IBM Corporation's new Watson Marketing solution uses an AI-powered content management system to enhance customer communications. Short messaging service (SMS) marketing industry leaders provide creative methods to draw in more customers.

As an illustration, TextMagic Ltd. provides SMS API to customers, allowing them to integrate text messaging with their current business software or application. This enables customers to send messages without going to a vendor portal. It is anticipated that increased competition in the industry and a higher rate of market expansion will result from improvements in services and product innovation along with cost-cutting measures.



Market Restraints



The availability of constrained messaging space makes it difficult for the short message service (SMS) marketing business to expand. Because there is a character limit of 160 for messages, the SMS must be concise, clear, and to the point. Long messages exceed the character restriction, which divides the message into multiple smaller ones. Due to the fact that it is no longer appealing to the consumer, the impact on them is lessened.



Market Segmentation



By Component

Software

Services

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

SaaS

On-Premises

By Terminal Type

Mobile-Based

Desktop-Based

By Type of SMS

Transactional SMS

Promotional SMS

Alert SMS

Personalize SMS

By End User

Advertising and Event Management, Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Cab Aggregator

Media and Entertainment

Retail, Hotels and Resorts

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cta34p-short?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets