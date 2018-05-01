Global Shrimp Market 2018-2023: Market Segmented by Penaeus Vannamei, Penaeus Monodon and Macrobrachium Rosenbergii

Shrimps are one of the most common and popular types of seafood consumed worldwide. The demand of shrimps has been high due to their nutritional value and health benefits as they are low in fat, high in protein and a moderate source of omega-3 fatty acids. The trend towards consumption of healthy and low-fat foods and the demand for marine proteins in both developed and developing countries are currently driving the growth of the shrimp market.

One of the biggest challenges faced by this market in the last decade was the emergence of the EMS disease in China in 2009. This significantly impacted the shrimp markets in China, Thailand, Vietnam and Mexico. The shrimp market, however, has recovered in the last few years with global production levels reaching 4.5 Million Metric Tons in 2017.

Based on species, the market is segmented into Penaeus Vannamei (or White-leg shrimp), Penaeus Monodon (or Black Tiger Shrimp) and Macrobrachium Rosenbergii. On the basis of sizes available, the market has been categorized into various segments such as <_1_ _1-25_="_1-25_" _6-30_="_6-30_" _1-40_="_1-40_" _1-50_="_1-50_" _1-60_="_1-60_" _1-70="_1-70">70. Region-wise, China represented the largest market in terms of production. China was followed by Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Ecuador and Thailand.

This report provides a detailed roadmap for setting up a shrimp processing plant. The study covers all the prerequisites of the shrimp processing industry and provides an in-depth analysis of the shrimp market, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Shrimp Industry



6 Global Shrimp Industry: SWOT Analysis



7 Global Shrimp Industry: Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



9 Key Success Factors



10 Major Shrimp Producing Regions



11 Major Shrimp Consuming Regions



12 Market Breakup by Species



13 Market Breakup by Shrimp Size



14 Market For Value Added Shrimp Products



15 Imports of Processed Shrimps



16 Competitive Landscape



17 Shrimp Processing



18 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



19 Loans and Financial Assistance



20 Project Economics



