Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market 2023: Rising Defense Expenditures in Major Economies Fuels the Sector

22 May, 2023, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.1% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Bae Systems.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- L3harris Technologies
- Lockheed Martin Corporation.
- Mercury Systems
- Northrop Grumman Corporation.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Rheinmetall Ag
- Thales Group
This report on global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market by segmenting the market based on type, application, mobility, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the signals intelligence (SIGINT) market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The Growing Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide
- Rising Defense Expenditures in Major Economies
- Increasing Use of Geospatial Intelligence
Challenges
- High Cost involved in System Deployment
- Lack of Capacity to Address Multiple Threats
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)
- Communication Intelligence (COMINT)
by Application
- Airborne
- Fighter Jets
- Special Mission Aircrafts
- Transport Aircrafts
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
- Ground
- Vehicle-Mounted
- Soldiers
- Base Station
- Naval
- Ships
- Submarines
- Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)
- Cyber
- Space
by Mobility
- Fixed
- Man Portable
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6st6e9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article