Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market 2023: Rising Defense Expenditures in Major Economies Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.1% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Bae Systems.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

L3harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Mercury Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall Ag

Thales Group

This report on global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market by segmenting the market based on type, application, mobility, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the signals intelligence (SIGINT) market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

The Growing Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide

Rising Defense Expenditures in Major Economies

Increasing Use of Geospatial Intelligence

Challenges

High Cost involved in System Deployment

Lack of Capacity to Address Multiple Threats

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Communication Intelligence (COMINT)

by Application

Airborne

Fighter Jets

Special Mission Aircrafts

Transport Aircrafts

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Ground

Vehicle-Mounted

Soldiers

Base Station

Naval

Ships

Submarines

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)

Cyber

Space

by Mobility

Fixed

Man Portable

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6st6e9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets