Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Valued at $12069.51 Million US$ in 2019 and Will Reach $16341.96 Million US$ by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 5.18% Between 2019-2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGINT, or signals intelligence, is intelligence gathered from communications, electronics, or foreign instrumentation.

Factors such as the growing defense budget of major countries around the world, modernization or replacement of aging defense system, and increasing terrorism activities, are driving the growth of the SIGINT market.

The global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) market is forecasted to keep the trend and expand to $16341.96 million by 2025 from $12069.51 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2019 to 2025.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

L3 Technologies

Thales

Raytheon

Rohde Schwarz

Elbit Systems

LockHeed Martin

Harris

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Saab AB

Boeing Co

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ELINT

COMINT

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Airborne

Naval

Ground

Space

Cyber

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Rest of World

