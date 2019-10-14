Global Signature Verification Industry
Signature Verification market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 23.5%. Education & Research, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$868.9 Million by the year 2025, Education & Research will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$140.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$123.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Education & Research will reach a market size of US$42.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$722.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Adobe Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Baidu, Inc.; Clarabridge, Inc.; Facebook, Inc.; Google Cloud Platform; IBM Corporation; Salesforce.com, Inc.; Twitter, Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
ADOBE INC.
AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.
BAIDU, INC.
CLARABRIDGE, INC.
FACEBOOK, INC.
GOOGLE CLOUD PLATFORM
IBM CORPORATION
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
TWITTER, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article