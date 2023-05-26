Global Silica Sand Market Report 2023: Increasing Infrastructural Projects Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silica Sand Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global silica sand market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

SCR-Sibelco N.V.

US Silica

Fairmount Santrol

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

IMOSA

Emerge Energy Services

Badger Mining Corporation

Cairo Fresh for Minerals & Quarries Materials

Tochu Corporation

Euroquarz GmbH

American Elements

This report on global silica sand market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global silica sand market by segmenting the market based on end use and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the silica sand market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Well-diversified applications

Increasing infrastructural projects

Rising automotive production and sales

Challenges

Health hazards due to silica exposure

Operational Risk

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Mesh Size

<_0 />

70-120 Mesh

120-200 Mesh

>200 Mesh

by Grade

Glass

Foundry

Chemical

by Process

Wet Silica Sand

Dry Silica Sand

by Application

Glass

Hydraulic Fracturing

Foundry

Construction

Chemicals

Water Filtration

Paints & Coatings

Ceramics

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

