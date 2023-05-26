Global Silica Sand Market Report 2023: Increasing Infrastructural Projects Drives Growth

26 May, 2023, 22:00 ET
The global silica sand market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- SCR-Sibelco N.V.
- US Silica
- Fairmount Santrol
- Toyota Tsusho Corporation
- IMOSA
- Emerge Energy Services
- Badger Mining Corporation
- Cairo Fresh for Minerals & Quarries Materials
- Tochu Corporation
- Euroquarz GmbH
- American Elements
This report on global silica sand market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global silica sand market by segmenting the market based on end use and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the silica sand market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Well-diversified applications
- Increasing infrastructural projects
- Rising automotive production and sales
Challenges
- Health hazards due to silica exposure
- Operational Risk
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Mesh Size
- <_0 />
- 70-120 Mesh
- 120-200 Mesh
- >200 Mesh
by Grade
- Glass
- Foundry
- Chemical
by Process
- Wet Silica Sand
- Dry Silica Sand
by Application
- Glass
- Hydraulic Fracturing
- Foundry
- Construction
- Chemicals
- Water Filtration
- Paints & Coatings
- Ceramics
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
