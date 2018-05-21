Global Silicon and Ferrosilicon Markets, 2016-2024 - Metallurgy, Chemicals, Semiconductors, Ferrous Foundry, Steel Industry, and Others

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Silicon and Ferrosilicon - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Silicon and Ferrosilicon in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications:
- Silicon - Metallurgy, Chemicals, Semiconductors, and Others
- Ferrosilicon - Ferrous Foundry, Steel Industry, and Others
The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (The Netherlands)
- China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Elkem AS (Norway)
- The Lanzhou BlueStar Silicon Materials Co., Ltd. (China)
- DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
- Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Ferroglobe PLC (UK)
- Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)
- Mitsubishi Polysilicon America Corporation (USA)
- OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- REC Silicon ASA (Norway)
- Simcoa (Silicon Metal Company of Australia) Operations Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Sumco Corporation (Japan)
- The Rima Group (Brazil)
- Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Silicon and Ferrosilicon: Essential Materials for Various End-Use Industries
Silicon Market: Metallurgy and Chemicals Industries Drive Growth
End-Uses Market Dynamics of Silicon
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Silicon Market
Ferrosilicon Market
Positive Outlook in Store
Deoxidizer in Steel Production and Inoculant in Casting Industry
Major Applications of FeSi
Steel Production Leads the FeSi Market
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in FeSi Consumption
Silicon and Ferrosilicon Production
Competitive Landscape
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Demand for Crude, Finished and Recycled Steel: Strong Growth Driver for Ferrosilicon
Global Steel Production and Demand Trends Sets the Tone for FeSi Market
Rising Demand for Recycled Steel Boosts Sales
Increasing Proliferation of Semiconductors in Electronics and Communication Devices Spurs Demand for Silicon
Global Silicon Wafers Market on the Growth Trajectory
Increasing Popularity of Silicon-On-Insulator Devices Promote Silicon Demand
Positive Growth Trends in the Solar PV Industry Strengthens Market Prospects
Mono c-SI PV Module Technology to Capture Increasing Market Share
Rising PV Installations: A Major Factor Responsible for Soaring Polysilicon Prices
Fumed Silica Market
Expanding Applications Augur Well for Market Growth
Steady Demand from End-use Industries Propels Growth in Silicon Carbide Market
Increase in Construction Activity Bodes Well for the Market
Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects for Si and FeSi Market
Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
3. KEY ISSUES AND THREATS CONFRONTING THE MARKET
Silicon and Ferrosilicon Prices: Highly Sensitive to Soaring Energy Costs
Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Market Shrinking!
Smaller Companies Face High Entry Barriers to Establish New Polysilicon Production Capacities
Thin Film PV: A Threat to Crystalline Silicon Technology
Growing Popularity of Silicon-Free Defoamers Casts a Dampener
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Silicon
Definition
Physical Properties
Production Process
Production of High Purity Float Zone (HPFZ) Silicon
Chemical Variants
Silicon Carbide
Applications of SiC
Fumed and Activated Silica
Silicon Substitutes
Medicinal Properties
Ferrosilicon
Ferrosilicon Substitutes
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Nexeo Solutions and Cabot Ink Distribution Agreement
Evonik to Invest to Expand Fumed Silica Capacity in Antwerp
American Alloy Acquisition to Acquire CC Metals & Alloys
Cabot and Hengyecheng Silicone Commence Construction of New Fumed Silica Plant in China
Cabot to Build New Facility for Fumed Silica in Kentucky
Elkem Acquires Two Manufacturing Plants in China
Mitsubishi Materials Develops Technology for Manufacturing Columnar Crystal Silicon
Eusider Inks Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Iran Ferroalloys Industries Company
Wacker Chemie Establishes New Plant for HDK Pyrogenic Silica in Tennessee
Wacker Chemie Expands Production Capacity of HDK Pyrogenic Silica
Elkem Acquires Fesil
Azerbaijan to Commence Production of FeSi and FeSiMn
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 50)
- The United States (9)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (10)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (4)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/grgln7/global_silicon?w=5
