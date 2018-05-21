Global Silicon and Ferrosilicon Markets, 2016-2024 - Metallurgy, Chemicals, Semiconductors, Ferrous Foundry, Steel Industry, and Others

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Silicon and Ferrosilicon in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications:

Silicon - Metallurgy, Chemicals, Semiconductors, and Others

Ferrosilicon - Ferrous Foundry, Steel Industry, and Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Silicon and Ferrosilicon: Essential Materials for Various End-Use Industries

Silicon Market: Metallurgy and Chemicals Industries Drive Growth

End-Uses Market Dynamics of Silicon

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Silicon Market

Ferrosilicon Market

Positive Outlook in Store

Deoxidizer in Steel Production and Inoculant in Casting Industry

Major Applications of FeSi

Steel Production Leads the FeSi Market

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in FeSi Consumption

Silicon and Ferrosilicon Production

Competitive Landscape



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Demand for Crude, Finished and Recycled Steel: Strong Growth Driver for Ferrosilicon

Global Steel Production and Demand Trends Sets the Tone for FeSi Market

Rising Demand for Recycled Steel Boosts Sales

Increasing Proliferation of Semiconductors in Electronics and Communication Devices Spurs Demand for Silicon

Global Silicon Wafers Market on the Growth Trajectory

Increasing Popularity of Silicon-On-Insulator Devices Promote Silicon Demand

Positive Growth Trends in the Solar PV Industry Strengthens Market Prospects

Mono c-SI PV Module Technology to Capture Increasing Market Share

Rising PV Installations: A Major Factor Responsible for Soaring Polysilicon Prices

Fumed Silica Market

Expanding Applications Augur Well for Market Growth

Steady Demand from End-use Industries Propels Growth in Silicon Carbide Market

Increase in Construction Activity Bodes Well for the Market

Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects for Si and FeSi Market

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism



3. KEY ISSUES AND THREATS CONFRONTING THE MARKET

Silicon and Ferrosilicon Prices: Highly Sensitive to Soaring Energy Costs

Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Market Shrinking!

Smaller Companies Face High Entry Barriers to Establish New Polysilicon Production Capacities

Thin Film PV: A Threat to Crystalline Silicon Technology

Growing Popularity of Silicon-Free Defoamers Casts a Dampener



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Silicon

Definition

Physical Properties

Production Process

Production of High Purity Float Zone (HPFZ) Silicon

Chemical Variants

Silicon Carbide

Applications of SiC

Fumed and Activated Silica

Silicon Substitutes

Medicinal Properties

Ferrosilicon

Ferrosilicon Substitutes



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Nexeo Solutions and Cabot Ink Distribution Agreement

Evonik to Invest to Expand Fumed Silica Capacity in Antwerp

American Alloy Acquisition to Acquire CC Metals & Alloys

Cabot and Hengyecheng Silicone Commence Construction of New Fumed Silica Plant in China

Cabot to Build New Facility for Fumed Silica in Kentucky

Elkem Acquires Two Manufacturing Plants in China

Mitsubishi Materials Develops Technology for Manufacturing Columnar Crystal Silicon

Eusider Inks Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Iran Ferroalloys Industries Company

Wacker Chemie Establishes New Plant for HDK Pyrogenic Silica in Tennessee

Wacker Chemie Expands Production Capacity of HDK Pyrogenic Silica

Elkem Acquires Fesil

Azerbaijan to Commence Production of FeSi and FeSiMn



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/grgln7/global_silicon?w=5





