Global Silicon Anode Battery Industry
Silicon Anode Battery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 41.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Cylindrical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 40.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Cylindrical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 33.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$87.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Cylindrical will reach a market size of US$33.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 57.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amprius, Inc. (USA); Boston-Power, Inc. (USA); BYD Co., Ltd. (China); California Lithium Battery, Inc. (USA); Enovix (USA); LG Chem Ltd. (Korea); Nexeon Limited (United Kingdom); Panasonic Corporation (Japan); Samsung SDI Co., Ltd (Korea); XG Sciences, Inc. (USA)
SILICON ANODE BATTERY MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Silicon Anode Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Cylindrical (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Prismatic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
Pouch (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Silicon Anode Battery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Cylindrical (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Cylindrical (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Prismatic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Prismatic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Pouch (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Pouch (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Less than 1500 mAh (Capacity) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Less than 1500 mAh (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: 1500 mAh to 2500mAh (Capacity) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: 1500 mAh to 2500mAh (Capacity) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Above 2500 mAh (Capacity) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Above 2500 mAh (Capacity) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Silicon Anode Battery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Cylindrical (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Prismatic (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Pouch (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in
the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 15: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 21: Canadian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for
the period 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market by Capacity:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Silicon Anode Battery Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Cylindrical (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Prismatic (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Pouch (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Silicon Anode Battery Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Silicon Anode Battery Market in France by Capacity:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: French Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis by
Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: German Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Capacity:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Silicon Anode Battery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Silicon Anode Battery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Capacity for the period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 53: Spanish Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Spanish Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 57: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Asia-Pacific by
Capacity: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Australian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Australian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 75: Indian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Silicon Anode Battery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 77: Indian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Silicon Anode Battery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Silicon Anode Battery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Silicon Anode Battery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silicon Anode
Battery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silicon Anode
Battery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Capacity for the period 2018-2025
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 88: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 91: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market by
Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 94: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018-2025
Table 96: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 97: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Brazilian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Brazil by Capacity:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 100: Brazilian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 101: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 102: Mexican Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Mexican Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to
2025
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 111: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 113: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to
2025
Table 114: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and
2025
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 116: Iranian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: Iranian Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for
the period 2018-2025
Table 118: Iranian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 120: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018-2025
Table 122: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market by
Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Rest of Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 135: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 136: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 138: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMPRIUS, INC.
BYD
BOSTON-POWER
CALIFORNIA LITHIUM BATTERY
ENOVIX
LG CHEM
NEXEON LIMITED
PANASONIC CORPORATION
SAMSUNG SDI
XG SCIENCES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
