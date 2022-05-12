Global Silicon Anode for Li-ion Batteries Patent Landscape Analysis Report 2022: Leading IP Players and IP Newcomers Across the Supply Chain

May 12, 2022, 12:45 ET
The cumulative funding for silicon anode start-ups reached $1.9B in 2021, and the global silicon battery market size is estimated to grow from $38M in 2020 to $177M by 2025 at a CAGR of 36.2%
The Silicon anode-related patent landscape is very dynamic
Automotive represents a huge new potential market for the battery industry. Electric vehicle (EV) performances mainly rely on batteries, and companies operating in this field are investing a lot to meet their requirements in terms of autonomy, energy density, charge duration, lifetime and safety. R&D developments in the battery field are constantly increasing and multiplying at all supply chain levels.
One solution envisioned to improve battery performances is to develop new silicon-based anode to replace graphite. Indeed, silicon anode-based Li-ion batteries show higher electro-chemical performances, and silicon is environmentally friendly and low-cost material.
In this context, the publisher is releasing a new patent landscape report covering the whole supply chain of silicon anode-based Li-ion batteries, from anode materials, electrodes and binders, to battery cells, electrolytes and equipment. Silicon anodes for Li-ion batteries is a booming industry, and the level of intellectual property (IP) activity is growing fast with numerous newcomers entering the game.
Patent landscape analysis is the perfect complement to market research, to fully comprehend the competitive landscape and technology roadmap, keep up with new technology developments, anticipate future technology adoption, and understand the different competitors' strategies. This kind of patent landscape report reveals the companies, technical solutions and strategies not identified through standard market analysis.
The publisher's analysts have selected and analyzed more than 24,700 patents and patent applications grouped in more than 12,300 patent families (inventions) related to the whole supply chain of silicon anode-based Li-ion batteries (electrode materials, electrodes, electrolytes, battery cells).
The publisher has identified more than 1,800 different patent assignees involved in the Silicon anode patent landscape. The significant proportion of patents granted worldwide reflects a certain maturity of silicon anode technology for Li-ion batteries which is now being adopted by the industry. Nevertheless, numerous patent applications are still pending, meaning that R&D developments are still ongoing to solve technical issues related to silicon anode batteries
Leading IP players and IP newcomers across the supply chain
The report provides a clear overview of the most active patent applicants as well as a presentation of newcomers to the patent landscape. Furthermore, patent segmentation reveals the IP position of patent assignees by supply chain segments (anode material, electrode, battery cell) and highlights their key patent and recent IP developments for silicon anode materials (morphologies, compositions, manufacturing processes). Special attention has been paid to start-ups and Chinese ecosystem.
The silicon anode patent landscape was dominated by Japanese entities (Hitachi Chemical, Showa Denko, Mitsui, Panasonic/Sanyo, Sony, NEC, Toyota, etc.) and the two major South Korean battery companies (LG Chem, Samsung) until the early 2010s, but the IP activity from Chinese entities has exploded since 2015, representing today 45% of the patents.
The Chinese IP leaders are ATL, Guoxuan High-Tech, CATL, Shanshan Energy, COSMX, SVOLT, New Keli Chemical, EVE Energy and Yinlong Energy. Only a few Europeans (Bosch/Seeo, Nexeon and CEA) and Americans (Global Graphene, General Motors, Enevate and Amprius) have patents on silicon anodes for Li-ion batteries. The three main car manufacturers Toyota, General Motors and Nissan are present in the IP landscape.
The publisher has identified more than 170 IP newcomers entering the patent landscape the last few years, including numerous start-ups: QingTao Energy Development, Sila Nanotechnologies, StoreDot, Wildcat Discovery Technology, Battflex, Coreshell Technologies, 3DBattery, QuantumScape, AnteoTech, Enwires, Blue Current, Graphenix Development, Cenate, SilLion (acquired by Tesla), OneD Materials, Enevate, Amprius, Nexeon, Nanospan, NanoGraf, Group14 Technologies, Qnovo, etc.
Focus on key players' patent portfolios
The report provides a detailed analysis of 17 key IP players and most promising IP newcomers: Samsung, LG Chem/LG Energy Solution, Panasonic/Sanyo, Murata/Sony, CATL, SVOLT, Toyota, Hitachi Chemical/Showa Denko, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, BTR New Energy Material, Shanshan Energy, Nexeon, Amprius, StoreDot, Global Graphene, Guoxuan High-Tech. For each player, the publisher summarizes their IP portfolio, unveil their IP strategies by analyzing their key patents and recent IP developments.
Understand the technological trends
The patents have been categorized by supply chain segment (anode material, anode, binder, electrolyte, battery cell. The report comprises specific parts dedicated to silicon anode materials, silicon anode and battery cell, in which the key IP players, IP newcomers, key patents and recent IP development related to are analyzed.
In this report, the publisher highlights the main silicon-based materials which are envisioned in patents to improve the cyclability and electrochemical performances of silicon anode materials, increase the yields and reduce the cost and environmental impact of the material synthesis.
Useful Excel patent database
The report also includes an Excel database with the 12,300+ patent families (inventions) analyzed in this study.
This useful patent database allows for multi-criteria searches and includes patent publication numbers, hyperlinks to an updated online database (original documents, legal status, etc.), priority dates, title, abstract, patent assignees, patent's current legal status, and segments (anode material, anode, binder, battery cell, electrolyte, equipment, etc.).
