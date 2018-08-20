Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Industry

LONDON, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units by the following Types and End-Use Segments: Types - Swipe Sensors, and Area Sensors; End-Use Segments - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 28 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Egis Technology Inc.



- Fingerprint Cards AB



- FUJITSU



- Hangzhou Synochip Data Security Technology Co., Ltd.



- IDEX ASA



- Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd.







SILICON-BASED FINGERPRINT SENSORS MCP-7



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Types







1. Swipe Sensors







2. Area Sensors



End-Use Segments







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Fingerprint Biometrics: An Introduction



Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits



Review of Fingerprint Biometrics Market



Sensors - A Key Element of Fingerprint System



Limitations of Traditional Technologies Drive Focus on Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors



Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Scenario



Outlook



Table 1: Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Swipe Sensors Continue to Dominate







3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES







Technological Advancements to Spearhead Market Growth



Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor - Evolve as a More Accurate Technology



Stringent Governmental Regulations to Propel Biometric Market



Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities



General Acceptance of Biometric Authentication Technology Bodes Well for Market



Flexible Fingerprint Sensors Add Value to Biometric Applications



Flexible Fingerprint Sensors in IoT Applications



Introducing Flexible Fingerprint sensors into Products



Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems in Logical Access Control Applications - Major Application Area for Silicon Based Fingerprint Sensors



Notebooks with Fingerprint Scanning Feature - The Largest End-Use Application Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors



Wireless Devices to Lend Significant Traction in Coming Years



Table 2: World Market for Smartphones (2016, 2018 & 2022): Breakdown of Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 3: Global Penetration Rate (In %) of Fingerprint Sensor in Smartphones for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Select Smartphone Models with Fingerprint Recognition Technology



Display-Based Fingerprint Sensors Gain Attention



In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to Register Exponential Growth



Vivo Develops World's First In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Based Smartphone



Expected Rise in Use of Fingerprint Recognition for Internet Applications to Drive Demand for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors



Physical Access Control Implementations Turning into Mainstream End-Use Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors



Consumer & Private Sector Fingerprint Recognition Applications - Major Revenue Contributors



Workforce Mobility & BYOD Strategies in Enterprises to Drive Demand for Silicon Based Fingerprint Recognition for Mobile Devices



Key Statistical Data



Table 4: Global Mobile Workforce Population (2017 & 2024): Breakdown of Number of Mobile Employees in Million by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 5: Global Mobile Workforce Population (2017E): Penetration of Mobile Employees by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: With a Projected 11.7% Increase in the Share of Corporate-Owned Tablets by 2018, BYOD Goes Mainstream Spurring Need for Fingerprint Sensors As a Security Measure: Global Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Corporate-Owned and Consumer Owned Tablets for Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 7: Robust Penetration of BYOD Devices as Measured by the Per Capita Distribution of Connected Devices Per Knowledge Worker in Select Countries for Year 2012 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Growing Adoption in Banking & Financial Services Sector



Fingerprint Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in Retail Vertical



Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in Identity Verification & Access Control at Airports



Fingerprint Biometrics: The Preferred Choice in Immigration Control & Travel Document Verification



Market Challenges



Hygiene Issues Take Centre Stage



Fingerprints Forgery - A Major Issue



Challenges Faced by Silicon Chip Fingerprint Sensor Manufacturers



Public Apprehensions Mar Wider Adoption of Fingerprint Identification



Issues with Fingerprint Capturing Pose Significant Challenges







4. BIOMETRICS INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW







Biometrics Technology: A Prelude



Table 8: Global Biometrics Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Technology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 9: Global Biometrics Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Increased Threat of Terrorist Attacks Call for Use of Biometrics Technology



Significance of Biometrics



Biometrics in Government & Enterprise Sector



Global Biometrics Market (2007-2015): Analysis of Demand in Public Sector by Application Areas - Integrated eBorders, eID and eGovernment



Global Biometrics Market (2007-2015): Analysis of Demand in Commercial Sector by Application Areas - Enterprise Security, Information Transactions and Financial Transactions



Fingerprint Identification: The Most Widely Used Biometrics Technology



Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits



Select Organizations Governing the Use of Biometrics



Biometric Consortium



Biometrics Security Consortium (BSC)



Biometrics Working Group (BWG)



European Biometrics Forum (EBF)



International Association for Biometrics (iAfB)



International Biometric Foundation (IBF)



International Biometrics Industry Association (IBIA)



Nederlands Biometrie Forum (NBF)



National Biometric Security Project (NBSP)



National Biometric Test Center (NBTC)







5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Introduction to Fingerprint Authentication



Phases of Fingerprint Recognition



Enrollment



Authentication



Performance Criteria of Fingerprint Recognition Systems



Types of Fingerprint Security Systems



Optical Fingerprint Security Systems



Thermal Fingerprint Security Systems



Ultrasound Fingerprint Security Systems



Silicon Chip Fingerprint Security Systems



Area Sensors



Swipe Sensors







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Asian Manufacturers Steadily Penetrate the Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



Egis Technology Inc. (Taiwan)



Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden)



FUJITSU (Japan)



Hangzhou Synochip Data Security Technology Co., Ltd. (China)



IDEX ASA (Norway)



Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd. (China)



Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)



NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Norway)



Synaptics Incorporated (USA)



6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations



Fingerprints™ Launches FPC1511 Fingerprint Sensor for Smartphones



IDEX Launches Fingerprint Sensor for Contactless Cards



IDEX Expands Fingerprint Solutions with Launch of Glass and Ceramic Touch Sensors



6.3 Recent Industry Activity



Japan Display Announces the Development of Transparent Glass- Based Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor



Microchip Technology Acquires Atmel







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: World Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Value Market by Type



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Swipe Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: World Historic Review for Silicon-based Swipe Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Swipe Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Area Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: World Historic Review for Silicon-based Area Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Area Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Value Market by End-Use Segment



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors in Notebooks by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 20: World Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors in Notebooks by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors in Notebooks by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors in Physical Access Control by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 23: World Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors in Physical Access Control by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors in Physical Access Control by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors in Wireless Devices by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: World Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors in Wireless Devices by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors in Wireless Devices by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Volume Market by Type



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Sensors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: World Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Sensors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Swipe and Area Sensors Markets for Years 2011, 2



& 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)











8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE











8.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Security Concerns Drive Growth in the Biometrics Market



Table 31: US Biometrics Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Technology Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Governmental Spending on Biometric Technologies Fuels Demand for Fingerprint Biometrics



Select Governmental Biometric Systems Programs in the US



Fingerprint Identification - A Major Forensics Tool



Table 32: US Forensic Products & Services Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Product/Service Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Fingerprint Biometrics in School Bus Transportation



B.Market Analytics



Table 33: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 34: US Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 35: US 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swipe and Area Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 36: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: US Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: US 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.2 CANADA



Market Analysis



Table 39: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 40: Canadian Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swipe and Area Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 42: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 43: Canadian Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 44: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.3 JAPAN



Market Analysis



Table 45: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 46: Japanese Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 47: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swipe and Area Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 48: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: Japanese Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 50: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4 EUROPE



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Emerging Biometric Applications Gaining Preference



Biometrics Market - On the Growth Path



Retail Sector - A Major Area for Biometrics



Focus on International Trade Bodes Well for Fingerprint Biometrics



B.Market Analytics



Table 51: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 52: European Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: European 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for France, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 54: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 55: European Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 56: European 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swipe and Area Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 57: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 58: European Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 59: European 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.1 FRANCE



Market Analysis



Table 60: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 61: French Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 62: French 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swipe and Area Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 63: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 64: French Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 65: French 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.2 GERMANY



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Biometrics Market Overview



B.Market Analytics



Table 66: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 67: German Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 68: German 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swipe and Area Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 69: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 70: German Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 71: German 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.3 THE UNITED KINGDOM



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Rising Government Spending Benefit Fingerprint Biometrics Market



Table 72: UK Biometrics Market by Technology Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Government Spending for Face Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Biometric Passports and ID Cards



B.Market Analytics



Table 73: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 74: The UK Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 75: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swipe and Area Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 76: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 77: The UK Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 78: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.4 REST OF EUROPE



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Overview of Select Markets



Italy



Biometric Passports in Italy



Russia



Government Investments Drive Fingerprint Biometrics Market Growth



Table 79: Russian Biometrics Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Governmental Spending by Technology Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 82: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swipe and Area Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 85: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5 ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Fingerprint and Voice Recognition Technologies Gaining Credence in the Region



Multimodal Biometric Solutions - The New Age Mantra for Growth



Biometric ATMs - High Growth Potential



e-Passport and National ID Programs in Several Asian Countries Boost Market Penetration



China: Resident Identity Card Initiative



India: UIDAI, A Major Biometrics Project



Table 86: Indian Biometrics Market by Technology Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Fingerprint Recognition, IRIS Scanning, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 87: Indian Fingerprint Biometrics Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Deployments for Attendance, Banking & Financial Transactions, Home Security, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swipe and Area Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.6 THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



Market Analysis



Table 94: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 95: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 96: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swipe and Area Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 97: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 98: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 99: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.7 LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis



Table 100: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 101: Latin American Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 102: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swipe and Area Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 103: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 104: Latin American Historic Review for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 105: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control, and Wireless Devices Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29) The United States (9) Japan (4) Europe (4) - Germany (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)



