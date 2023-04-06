Global Silicon Carbide Fibers Market to 2030: Increased Demand for SiC Fibers in Lightweight Component Manufacturing for the Aerospace Industry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Carbide Fibers Market, By Form, By Usage, By Industry Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Silicon Carbide (SiC) fibers is expected to achieve a global size of USD 450 Million in 2021 and a revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period.

The demand for SiC fibers in lightweight component manufacturing in the aerospace industry, increasing use of SiC fibers in nuclear power plants, and growing investments in manufacturing SiC fiber-based ceramic matrix composites are key drivers of market revenue growth.

SiC fiber is a high-performance ceramic material made primarily of silicon carbide molecules, which makes it superior in quality and highly sought after. In addition, the use of SiC fiber contributes significantly to the environment by increasing fuel economy in the aircraft, energy, and power industries, reducing CO2 and NO2 emissions .



Compared to organic and ceramic fibers, SiC fiber has lower density, better chemical resistance, higher hardness, excellent thermal shock resistance, and higher temperature tolerance, which is leading to increased demand for gas turbine manufacturing. SiC fibers are also increasingly used in ceramic, metal, and polymer matrix composites, including silicon carbide-reinforced aluminum, titanium, and ceramic composites such as Metal Matrix Composite (MMC), Titanium Matrix Composite (TMC), and Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC).

These composites have good strength and stiffness, are lightweight, and maintain their properties at high temperatures. For example, NASA's Glenn Research Center has conducted research to develop SiC fibers and SiC/SiC CMCs for high-temperature structural applications. NASA's proprietary SiC/SiC CMC technologies produce ceramic composites that can withstand challenging structural and environmental conditions for extended periods at temperatures up to 2700F .



Furthermore, SiC fibers are widely used in nuclear power plants due to their high tensile strength and low thermal expansion, enabling them to withstand heat and radiation. The use of SiC fibers in nuclear reactors, including fission and fusion, is expected to provide ample growth opportunities.

SiC fiber is a durable material that helps enhance mechanical parts and prolong the life of products, making it increasingly in demand from industries such as energy & power, industrial, and chemical. SiC fiber offers excellent strength and modulus that is highly utilized in the electronics sector. Moreover, SiC fibers are suitable for high-voltage usage owing to low electrical conductivity, which is driving demand for semiconductor applications .



The high cost of SiC fibers and the lack of appropriate technology for manufacturing low-cost SiC fibers are factors expected to limit market revenue growth. However, various Research & Development (R&D) initiatives are being conducted to develop innovative designs and processing technologies for cost-effective SiC fibers with enhanced operating characteristics.



Market Dynamics:

Driving Factor:

Increased demand for SiC fibers in lightweight component manufacturing for the aerospace industry



SiC fibers possess properties such as heat resistance, oxidation resistance, low electrical conductivity, and limited thermal expansion, making them highly utilized in aviation engine components that operate at high temperatures. The demand for SiC fibers is growing rapidly in parallel with the aviation industry, as more lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft are being produced.

These fibers are increasingly being used in aerospace applications such as turbine engines, propulsion units, heat exchangers, Thermal Protection Systems (TPS), exhaust nozzles, and combustor liners, replacing existing metals. The addition of hard SiC reinforcement increases load-bearing capabilities while also limiting matrix deformation by confining dislocation mobility. SiC-reinforced magnesium alloy can be used in aerospace, defense, and automotive applications.



Restraint:

High cost of SiC fibers



The cost-intensive nature and limited availability of SiC fibers in various shapes and sizes are factors that restrain revenue growth in the SiC fiber market. However, the brittle nature of monolithic SiC can be a safety risk for some applications in structural, nuclear, and aerospace sectors.

The cost of silicon carbide ranges from approximately USD 800 to USD 2,000 per ton, which is 20 to 50 times more expensive than silicon. The high cost is due to the difficulty in manufacturing. For instance, standard Czochralski (CZ) growth methods are not feasible for SiC growth as CZ melts silicon in a silica crucible at about 1500C, while silicon carbide's melting point is above 2700C.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Surge in demand for SiC fibers in lightweight component manufacturing in aerospace industry

4.2.2.2. Growing consumption of SiC fibers in nuclear power plants

4.2.2.3. Increasing investments in manufacturing SiC fiber-based ceramic matrix composites

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of SiC fibers

4.2.3.2. Lack of appropriate technology for manufacturing of low-cost SiC fibers

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market By Form Insights & Trends

5.1. Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Woven

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.3. Continuous

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 6. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market By Usage Insights & Trends

6.1. Usage Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Composites

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.3. Non-composites

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 7. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends

7.1. Industry Vertical Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Aerospace & defense

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.3. Industrial

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.4. Energy & power

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 8. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

