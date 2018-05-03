LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices



A power device is a semiconductor, which is used as a switch or a rectifier in the power electronic system. SiC is a compound semiconductor comprised of silicon and carbon and has 10 times the dielectric breakdown field strength, bandgap, and thermal conductivity than silicon. The special characteristics of SiC power devices include high-temperature operation stability, high thermal conductivity, high-energy bandgap, and faster switching time. These characteristics of SiC power devices are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt these devices over traditional Si power devices.



Technavio's analysts forecast Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 35.73% from 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Cree

• Infineon Technologies

• Mitsubishi Electric

• ROHM Semiconductor

• STMicroelectronics



Market driver

• Growing demand for power electronics

Market challenge

• High SiC material cost

Market trend

• Transition toward larger SiC wafer

