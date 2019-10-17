Global Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.5%. Telecommunications & Computers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Telecommunications & Computers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$186.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$156 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telecommunications & Computers will reach a market size of US$146.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aixtron SE; Analog Devices, Inc.; Applied Materials, Inc.; Global Foundries; Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation; IBM Corporation; IHP Microelectronics GmbH; Infineon Technologies AG; IQE PLC; MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM); Microchip Technology, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors NV; RIBER SA; Skyworks Solutions, Inc.; STMicroelectronics NV; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TowerJazz)







IV. COMPETITION



AIXTRON SE

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

GLOBAL FOUNDRIES

HITACHI HIGH-TECH SCIENCE CORPORATION

IBM CORPORATION

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

IQE PLC

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. (MACOM)

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

RIBER SA

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, INC.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

