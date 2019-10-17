Global Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.5%. Telecommunications & Computers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Telecommunications & Computers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817754/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$186.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$156 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telecommunications & Computers will reach a market size of US$146.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aixtron SE; Analog Devices, Inc.; Applied Materials, Inc.; Global Foundries; Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation; IBM Corporation; IHP Microelectronics GmbH; Infineon Technologies AG; IQE PLC; MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM); Microchip Technology, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors NV; RIBER SA; Skyworks Solutions, Inc.; STMicroelectronics NV; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TowerJazz)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817754/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Telecommunications & Computers (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Telecommunications & Computers (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Telecommunications & Computers (End-Use) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 7: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 21: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicon
Germanium Materials & Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 27: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Silicon Germanium Materials &
Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Review
in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 35: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Silicon Germanium Materials &
Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 56: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 68: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon Germanium Materials &
Devices Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Silicon Germanium Materials
& Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 83: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Silicon Germanium Materials &
Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 92: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 93: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 98: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicon
Germanium Materials & Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 101: Iranian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 104: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Silicon Germanium Materials &
Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Silicon Germanium Materials &
Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 111: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Silicon Germanium Materials &
Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 114: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 117: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIXTRON SE
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
GLOBAL FOUNDRIES
HITACHI HIGH-TECH SCIENCE CORPORATION
IBM CORPORATION
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
IQE PLC
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. (MACOM)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
RIBER SA
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817754/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article