Global Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market: Focus on Material Type (Source, Substrate & Epitaxial Wafer), Device Type (Wireless, Radio, FOT) & End-User (Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Analysis & Forecast 2017-2021

Over the last decade, process enhancements have played a crucial role in the evolution and progress of the semiconductor sector globally.Due to the known restrictions of conventional silicon-based semiconductor materials, such as low electron mobility, temperature sensitivity and volatility, researchers have been working on substitute semiconductor materials.



Silicon-based manufacturing process of modern microchips does not provide a competitive edge when it comes to enormously high-performance levels needed for some emerging wireless communications, signal processing, and radar applications. Several highly customized and cost-effective semiconductor materials such as silicon germanium, indium phosphide, gallium arsenide and gallium nitride, currently hold a significant share in these highly demanding application areas.



Concept of combining germanium with silicon materials to produce silicon-germanium alloy has been available for several years, yet the technology is only used in some niche applications.In SiGe technology, slight quantities of germanium are introduced into silicon substrates at the atomic scale to boost the semiconductor performance considerably.



SiGe HBT technology was initially industrialized by IBM in the early 90s for the high-end computing and communications market.SiGe technology is the propelling factor behind the advancement of low-cost, lightweight, communications devices, and automobile collision avoidance systems.



By the incorporation of SiGe technology, device performance attributes such as low-noise, high yield, smaller size, high-durability and temperature resistance, are enhanced. These multifunction, cost-effective and advanced features of SiGe materials allow them to be used in varied end-markets.



Silicon germanium technology is expanding into varied end-markets such as telecommunications, computers, consumer electronics, automotive and military and aerospace.New developments in silicon germanium market such as expansion of bandwidth, high frequency applications and thermoelectric capabilities is expected to further boost the commercialization process.



Moreover, rapid expansion of internet, high mobile adoption and growth in the global autonomous driving industry are the major opportunities lined up in the silicon germanium market in coming future. Several semiconductor companies are extensively tracking market opportunities for SiGe technology by forming partnerships along the value chain, with auto OEMs, telecom sector giants and wireless network providers.



Market growth over the forecast period will be driven by certain factors such as increasing internet traffic requiring high bandwidth functionality, increasing smartphone adoption and rising demand for advanced radio frequency (RF) devices in various industries. One of the major factors restraining the growth of SiGe market is the high competition from III-V semiconductors.



The report is a compilation of the different segments of the global silicon germanium materials & devices market, including market breakdown by material type, device type, and different application areas.Herein, the revenue generated from the different materials and device types in different end-users such as; telecommunication, computers, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense are tracked to calculate the overall market size.



While highlighting the key driving, and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the market.



The report answers the following questions about the global silicon germanium materials & devices market:

• What was the size, in terms of value ($million) of the silicon germanium materials & devices market in 2016, and what will be the growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2021?

• What are different materials & devices being supplied by the key players in the silicon germanium materials & devices market?

• What was the revenue generation of silicon germanium materials & devices market for different end-uses in 2016, and what is their growth prospect?

• What is the market size of different materials and devices, in terms of value and their respective growth prospects and key developments?

• What is the silicon germanium materials & devices market size for different regions, on the basis of various types and end-users?

• What are the key trends and opportunities in the market, pertaining to the countries included in different geographical regions?

• How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry by analyzing the futuristic scenario of silicon germanium materials & devices market?

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for silicon germanium materials & devices market during the forecast period?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global silicon germanium materials & devices market?

• What kind of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their footprint in the industry?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the silicon germanium materials & devices market by market share analysis?

• Who are the key market players in the market, along with their detailed analysis & profiles (including company snapshots, their financials, key products & services, and SWOT analysis)?



The report puts special emphasis on the market share of the leading companies in the silicon germanium materials & devices market, owing to the changing paradigms in the industry.The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter's Five major Forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry.



The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the silicon germanium materials & devices market by the key players.



The commonly used strategy adopted by the key players to enhance their geographical presence is product launch & development, followed by partnerships & collaborations. Moreover, the company profiles section highlights significant information about the key companies involved, along with their financial positions, key strategies & developmental activities since the past few years.



Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Each geography details the individual push and pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. The prominent players operating in the global Silicon germanium materials & devices market are IBM, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, TowerJazz, IQE Plc, MACOM, TSMC, Hitachi, RIBER, GlobalFoundries, Toshiba and Aixtron, among others



Expansion of new capabilities and process developments in the SiGe fabrication is likely to drive the market growth. Players like NXP Semiconductors, IBM, Infineon Technologies, TowerJazz and GlobalFoundries, among others, are investing to a large extent in silicon germanium market in order to improvise their products as well as to capture a major market share.



The silicon germanium materials & devices market is projected to grow from $XX million in the year 2016 to $5,045.3 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.7 from 2016 to 2021. This growth is highly attributed to the increasing requirement for huge data transfer, high applicability in wireless communication systems and rising demand from automotive sector for sophisticated sensors and radar systems. Moreover, the rapid penetration of IoT technology in the telecom, consumer electronics and auto industry, has led to an increased growth in the SiGe market. Apart from that, emerging opportunities in the 5G networking systems and autonomous driving electronics are expected to create huge impact on the SiGe market growth, during the forecast period.



The silicon germanium materials & devices market encompasses a wide array of material types such as source materials, substrates and epitaxial wafers; and devices such as wireless devices, RF devices and fiber optic transceivers.Innovative expansions in the field of microelectronic and optoelectronic devices, photovoltaic (PV) cells, and power devices have resulted into an unprecedented growth in the silicon germanium based materials & devices market over the last decade.



Silicon-based integrated devices are widely utilized in the electronics industry for a vast range of applications.However, due to the low mobility of silicon electrons and low performance in certain conditions, full-fledged use of only silicon-based devices is hampered.



Over the last decade, germanium on silicon or silicon-germanium based devices have become significant part in various end-user industries. Epitaxy of germanium with silicon substrates and wafers has evolved as a cost-effective solution for the semiconductor industry owing to its narrow pseudo-direct gap behavior and compatibility with Si technology.



The advantages offered by SiGe technologies such as continuous performance improvement, and the cost erosion of devices is expected to fuel the application of SiGe devices in a varied range of end-users such as telecommunications, computers, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial and others. Over the recent decade, developments in the performance of SiGe-based Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor (HBTs) technology coupled with the mainstream bipolar complementary mixed oxide semiconductor (BiCMOS) process has resulted in the broadening of SiGe applications in the RF domain.



The trends of the silicon germanium materials & devices software and services market vary with different geographical regions.The silicon germanium materials & devices market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW).



Presently, Asia Pacific region is at the forefront of the silicon germanium materials & devices market, with high penetration in countries like Taiwan, South Korea, China and Japan, among others. Increasing digitization of consumer electronics goods along with advent of mobile broadband and wireless communication systems is expected to further propel the regional market during the forecast period. The European market is expected to witness only a moderate growth as the market is moving towards saturation in terms of coverage. North American market is projected to advance at a healthy rate, owing to the large technological advancements in the Mexican automotive industry as well as increased R&D expenditure by the U.S. companies in the semiconductor sector.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape for the silicon germanium materials & devices market demonstrates an inclination towards companies adopting strategies such as product launch and development, and partnerships and collaborations.The major established players in the market are focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new technologies or developing further on the existing product portfolio.



IBM, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, TowerJazz, IQE Plc, MACOM, TSMC, Hitachi, RIBER, GlobalFoundries, Toshiba and Aixtron, among others.The silicon germanium technology SiGe technology has been available for several years, however, it is being used in some niche applications only.



Moreover, the silicon germanium market is highly consolidated with a presence of some large players working on this technology, producing wafers, and fabricating devices.



Key players operating in this market have ramped up their product launch activities over the recent years, in order to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and compete with the competitors' product portfolio. This has been the most widely adopted strategy by the players in this market.



For instance, in January 2018, the company announced the development of a radar chip based on a silicon germanium process to be used for the front or corner radar applications in automated driving, to enable high resolution and long-range capabilities.In August 2017, the company announced the development of SiGe Terabit platform-based specialty RF and high-performance analog (HPA) manufacturing processes for specific applications including IoT, 5G cellular infrastructure, and autonomous driving.



Additionally, in March 2017, the company announced the availability of H5, a leading 300GHz SiGe process adjusted for 400Gbps optical communications which has allowed delivery of high performing optical ICs across multiple market segments.



Moreover, extensive R&D activities and appropriate regulatory environments are also a prerequisite for sustained growth of this market. Various governments and private research institutes, and favorable trade policies are putting in substantial efforts to identify the benefits of these advanced silicon germanium materials & devices solutions for augmenting semiconductor materials production.



Countries Covered

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Netherlands

• Sweden

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Taiwan

• South Korea

• China

• Japan

• Singapore

• Malaysia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• RoW



