Global Silicon Intellectual Property (IP) Market Report 2021-2025: Growth Patterns, Growth Drivers, Current and Future Trends Featuring CEVA, Synopsys, eMemory Technology, and Cadence Design Systems

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silicon Intellectual Property (IP) Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global silicon IP market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The main criteria for silicon IP make-or-buy decisions include time to market; availability of skilled designers; development cost and commercial risk; technical risks; legal risks; benefits from property designs; product lifecycle management; sourcing risks; vendor support; and IP ecosystems.



The silicon IP market can be segmented on the basis of IP components (Processors IP, Wired Connectivity IP, and Other IP); revenue type (License, Royalty, and Services); and end user (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture, Aerospace, and Others).



The global silicon IP market has increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The silicon IP market is expected to increase due to explosion in data growth, build-out of 5G wireless infrastructure, growing popularity of autonomous vehicles, rising demand for consumer electronics, growing adoption of connected devices, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the US-China trade war risk, IP thefts, counterfeits, and conflicts, etc.



The global silicon IP market is mildly concentrated with few globally established players operating worldwide. The key players of the silicon IP market are CEVA, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., eMemory Technology Inc., and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Silicon IP: An Overview

2.1.1 Difference between Soft IP Cores or Hard IP Cores

2.1.2 Main Criteria for Silicon IP Make-or-buy Decisions

2.2 Silicon IP Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Silicon IP Segmentation by IP Components

2.2.2 Silicon IP Segmentation by Revenue Type and End User



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Silicon IP Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Silicon IP Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Silicon IP Market by IP Components (Processors IP, Wired Connectivity IP and Other IP)

3.1.3 Global Silicon IP Market by End User (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture, Aerospace and Others)

3.1.4 Global Silicon IP Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Silicon IP Market: IP Component Analysis

3.2.1 Global Wired Connectivity IP Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Processors IP Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Others IP Market by Value

3.3 Global Silicon IP Market: End User Analysis

3.3.1 Global Consumer Electronics Silicon IP Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Telecom Silicon IP Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Automotive Silicon IP Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Healthcare Silicon IP Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Agriculture Silicon IP Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Aerospace Silicon IP Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Others Silicon IP Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Silicon IP Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Silicon IP Market by Value

4.2 North America Silicon IP Market: An Analysis

4.3 Europe Silicon IP Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America Silicon IP Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East & Africa Silicon IP Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Silicon IP Market

5.1.2 Post-COVID-19 Outlook



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Explosion in Data Growth

6.1.2 Build-out of 5G Wireless Infrastructure

6.1.3 Growing Popularity of Autonomous Vehicles

6.1.4 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics

6.1.5 Growing Adoption of Connected Devices

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 The US-China Trade War Risk

6.2.2 IP Thefts, Counterfeits, and Conflicts

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Demand from Avionics and Aerospace & Defense Industries

6.3.2 Nanoelectronics Accelerate Advancements in Semiconductor Design

6.3.3 Increase in Demand for the Modern System on Chip (SoC) Design

6.3.4 New Technological Developments



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Silicon IP Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Silicon IP Market Players by Sales CAGR



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

CEVA, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

eMemory Technology Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

