Global Silicon on Insulator Market Report 2023: Surge in Usage of SoI Wafers in Consumer Electronics Drives Growth

The global silicon on insulator market size is expected to reach USD 5.83 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The semiconductor market has exploded, with sales expected to increase by more than 20% to over $600 billion in 2021 as the impact of digital technology on people's lives and enterprises has intensified. The industry's overall yearly growth might range from 6 to 8 percent per year up to 2030, according to a McKinsey research based on a variety of macroeconomic assumptions. This will create huge demand for the Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market as most of the demand is observed from the semiconductor industry.



The SOI market is anticipated to increase as FD-SOI-based loT solutions are increasingly deployed in automotive and network infrastructure applications. In machine learning, FD-SOI is also progressing. ML approaches can drastically shorten the time it takes to get a product to market by accelerating the exploration of the design space for power devices. Additionally, in SOI wafer-based devices, breakdown voltage prediction utilizing machine learning models can significantly reduce the inference time.



SOI technology is widely used in micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) devices such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, and pressure sensors, which are used in various applications, including automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. SOI technology is used in IoT devices such as smart home appliances, security systems, and wearable devices, which are becoming increasingly popular worldwide.



Research and development activities in SOI technology are leading to the introduction of new and improved SOI products, which is driving the growth of the market. The growth of the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in countries like China, South Korea, and Taiwan, is also expected to drive the growth of the Silicon on Insulator market



The rapid urbanization and industrialization in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the growth of the SOI market, as these trends are likely to lead to an increase in the demand for electronic devices and equipment. The World Bank Estimated 4.4 billion people, or 56% of the world's population, reside in cities. By 2050, approximately 7 out of 10 people will live in cities, with the urban population predicted to more than double from its current level. Urbanization, which accounts for more than 80% of the world's GDP, can support sustainable growth through improved productivity and innovation. This will further propel the growth of the SOI Market in upcoming years.



Silicon on Insulator Market Report Highlights

300mm Wafer Size segment is anticipated to witness higher growth rate owing to the increase in the competition among the key players to innovate new products.

FD SOI Wafer segment is accounted for the higher growth rate due to its benefits such as high flexibility, simple implementation, low cost, decreased complexity and lower leakage currents,

MEMS Devices Category is projected to experience significant growth rate due to the increasing usage of SOI wafers in MEMS devices for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications

Consumer Electronics is expected to have a good growth in coming years which is attributable to the increased usage of silicon on insulator in different applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant growth rate owing to the Increased demand for consumer devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart wearables in the region.

