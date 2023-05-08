Global Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Size Estimated to Attain USD 5.83 Billion Value By 2032, at 15.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Silicon on Insulator Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Wafer Size (200mm and less than 200mm, 300mm); By Wafer Type; By Technology; By Product; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global silicon on insulator market size/share was valued at USD 1.39 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.83 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period."

What is Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI)? How Big is Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Size & Share?

Overview

Silicon on insulator (SOI) is a semiconductor manufacturing technique that generates more efficient, higher performance (dynamic) devices compared to conventional bulk silicon methods. SOI works by placing a silicon oxide between a thin layer of silicon–insulator and the silicon substrate. In comparison to current bulk complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based circuits, SOI chips can operate up to 15% quicker and consume 20% less power. Other advantages of silicon on insulators include higher packing densities, complete dielectric isolation, and radiation hardness.

SOI technology is widely used in applications such as microprocessors, high-speed digital and analog circuits, and radiation-hardened electronics for space and military applications. In addition, this technology is particularly useful in high-speed digital and analog circuits, microprocessors, and memory devices. Increasing growth of the semiconductor industry majorly drives the silicon on insulator market growth.

Request Sample Copy of Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/silicon-on-insulator-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Soitec

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Global Wafers

SUMCO Corporation

Shanghai Simgui Technology

GlobalFoundries

STMicroelectronics

Tower Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Murata Manufacturing

For Additional Information on Key Players, Request to Download Sample Pages Here: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/silicon-on-insulator-market/request-for-sample

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

AI and cloud computing: Increasing demand for servers to support applications like AI and cloud computing is expected to drive growth in the computing and data-storage market. According to a report by McKinsey & Company, this demand could result in a growth rate of 4 to 6 percent in the market. This, in turn, will drive the silicon on insulator market size.

Increasing demand for servers to support applications like AI and cloud computing is expected to drive growth in the computing and data-storage market. According to a report by McKinsey & Company, this demand could result in a growth rate of 4 to 6 percent in the market. This, in turn, will drive the silicon on insulator market size. 5G rollout and smartphone use: Growing rollout of 5G has encouraged emerging markets to shift from lower to mid-tier segments. Also, the rising use of smartphones has been fueling the majority of wireless sector growth. Thus, increasing demand for energy-efficient and high-performance electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops is boosting the market growth.

Growing rollout of 5G has encouraged emerging markets to shift from lower to mid-tier segments. Also, the rising use of smartphones has been fueling the majority of wireless sector growth. Thus, increasing demand for energy-efficient and high-performance electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops is boosting the market growth. Surge in demand in automotive applications: Increased demand for the silicon on insulators from automotive applications is expected to create growth opportunities for the silicon on insulator market. This is because of the growing investments by leading players or manufacturers in automotive industry for the development of driverless automobile technologies such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/silicon-on-insulator-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

5G and future 6G technology: In 2019, 5G services were introduced, and 6G is expected to be launched in 2030. 5G produces a huge development with 10 times faster response and data transmission speeds compared to 4G. Its speed, low latency, and dependability will also enable a wide range of applications. This is one of the prominent silicon on insulator market trends bolstering the industry expansion.

In 2019, 5G services were introduced, and 6G is expected to be launched in 2030. 5G produces a huge development with 10 times faster response and data transmission speeds compared to 4G. Its speed, low latency, and dependability will also enable a wide range of applications. This is one of the prominent silicon on insulator market trends bolstering the industry expansion. Audi aims to integrate FD-SOI in autonomous vehicles: Audi, one of the leading automakers, is aiming to integrate FD-SOI with the parts or sensors used in its autonomous vehicles. In addition, the operation of these autos requires high-speed, small, and low-power electronic equipment. As a result, there is an increase in demand for wafers made utilizing SOI technology.

Segmental Analysis

300mm wafer size segment is anticipated to grow the fastest rate during the forecast period

Based on wafer size, 300mm wafer size category witnessed the largest silicon on insulator market share in 2022. Due to radio frequency, the manufacturing sector is making many changes to improve the output of 300 mm wafers. Further, many wafer players are accelerating their output to meet demand, and many foundries in various nations are focusing on expanding their processes for the 300 mm wafers, which is likely to support the segment growth during the forecast period.

Based on wafer size, 300mm wafer size category witnessed the largest silicon on insulator market share in 2022. Due to radio frequency, the manufacturing sector is making many changes to improve the output of 300 mm wafers. Further, many wafer players are accelerating their output to meet demand, and many foundries in various nations are focusing on expanding their processes for the 300 mm wafers, which is likely to support the segment growth during the forecast period. FD SOI wafer type held the major share in 2022

By wafer type silicon on insulator market segmentation, FD-SOI wafers segment dominated the market and is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to its advantages, such as high flexibility, easy implementation, low cost, lowered complexity, lower leakage currents, and the ability to optimize power/performance trade-offs. Also, in order to fulfill the growing demand for FD-SOI wafers, various FD-SOI wafer producers are focusing on product launches and partnerships with other SOI market players.

By wafer type silicon on insulator market segmentation, FD-SOI wafers segment dominated the market and is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to its advantages, such as high flexibility, easy implementation, low cost, lowered complexity, lower leakage currents, and the ability to optimize power/performance trade-offs. Also, in order to fulfill the growing demand for FD-SOI wafers, various FD-SOI wafer producers are focusing on product launches and partnerships with other SOI market players. MEMS devices is anticipated to account for the significant revenue share throughout the forecast period

Based on products, MEMS devices category is projected to register the greatest CAGR during the anticipated period. Various electronic systems and gadgets, including smartphones, tablets, and automotive systems, are progressively integrating MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) components, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, and pressure sensors. Thus, rising demand for these devices is projected to boost the market growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/silicon-on-insulator-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 5.83 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 1.60 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 15.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Soitec, Shin-Etsu Chemical, GlobalWafers, SUMCO Corporation, Shanghai Simgui Technology, GlobalFoundries, STMicroelectronics, Tower Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors and Murata Manufacturing Segments Covered By Wafer Size, Wafer Type, By Technology, By Product, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The demand in Asia Pacific is predicted to register a significant growth

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is likely to show largest CAGR in the silicon on insulator market during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart wearables. Moreover, the growth of a number of semiconductor foundry companies and wafer producers, as well as rising government initiatives, contributes to the market expansion. In addition, rising awareness regarding energy conservation in the Asia Pacific region is fostering the demand for energy-efficient devices, which in turn positively influences the market growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Silicon on Insulator Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Wafer Size (200mm and less than 200mm, 300mm); By Wafer Type; By Technology; By Product; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/silicon-on-insulator-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , STMicroelectronics and Soitec collaborated on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with ST planning to adopt Soitec's SmartSiCTM technology for its 200mm substrate production over the next 18 months. This will feed ST's business of manufacturing devices and modules, with volume production expected in the medium term.

, STMicroelectronics and Soitec collaborated on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with ST planning to adopt Soitec's SmartSiCTM technology for its 200mm substrate production over the next 18 months. This will feed ST's business of manufacturing devices and modules, with volume production expected in the medium term. In October 2022 , Shin-Etsu Chemical launched the first silicone film emulsion that is low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and significantly reduces the presence of undesirable siloxanes, unlike previous silicone film-forming emulsions.

Key Offerings of This Report

Market size and share assessment for regional and country-level segments.

Business opportunities, drivers, and success factors.

Current trends and the future potential of the market.

Market segment analysis by types, applications, and regions.

The competitive status of key players within the projection timeline.

Value chain analysis with price analysis and market forecast.

Region-specific growth and development in the market.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the silicon on insulator market report based on wafer size, wafer type, technology, product and region:

By wafer size Outlook

200mm and less than 200mm

300mm

By Wafer Type Outlook

RF SOI

FD SOI

PD SOI

POWER SOI

Emerging SOI

By Technology Outlook

Smart Cut

Bonding SOI

Layer Transfer SOI

By Product Outlook

RF FEM Products

MEMS Devices

Power Products

Optical Communication

Image Sensing

By Application Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacom and Telecom

Industrial

Military

Defence

Aerospace

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Research Reports:

MOSFET Relay Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mosfet-relay-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mosfet-relay-market Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/aircraft-seat-upholstery-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/aircraft-seat-upholstery-market Circuit Protection Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/circuit-protection-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/circuit-protection-market Biological Safety Cabinet Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biological-safety-cabinet-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biological-safety-cabinet-market Aircraft Actuator Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/aircraft-actuator-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/aircraft-actuator-market Gunshot Detection System Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gunshot-detection-system-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gunshot-detection-system-market Military Vetronics Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/military-vetronics-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/military-vetronics-market Port Equipment Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/port-equipment-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter

Blog: https://polarismarketresearch.medium.com

Meta Title: Global Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Size Estimated to Attain USD 5.83 Billion Value By 2032, at 15.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Meta Description: Global silicon on insulator market size/share was valued at USD 1.39 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.83 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Meta Keyword: Silicon on Insulator Market, Silicon on Insulator Industry, Silicon on Insulator Market Size, Silicon on Insulator Market Share, Silicon on Insulator Market Growth, Silicon on Insulator Market 2023, Silicon on Insulator Market 2032

Industry: Electronics and Semiconductors | Technology

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research