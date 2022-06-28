Global Silicon Photomultiplier Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicon photomultiplier (SiPM) market reached a value of US$ 120.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 179.2 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The silicon photomultiplier (SiPM) refers to a solid-state photodetector device with single-photon sensitivity, photon counting capability, and quick response. It is a semiconductor device that generates an output current pulse in response to the absorption of a photon. It is widely used for sensing, timing, and quantifying low-light signals down to the single-photon level.

It also offers advantages, such as low-voltage operation, excellent response uniformity, mechanical robustness, insensitivity to magnetic fields, high gain, and temperature stability. In recent years, SiPM has gained traction as an alternative to the traditional photomultiplier tube (PMT) due to its compact size and higher efficiency across numerous industries, including electronics, automotive, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, oil and gas, industrial, and aerospace.



SiPM is extensively employed in medical imaging, biophotonics, hazard and threat detection, high energy physics, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and 3D mapping technology. As a result, the increasing product applications and significant growth in the end use sectors represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing need for accurate diagnosis in the healthcare industry and the rising adoption of LiDAR technology in the aerospace and automotive sectors are augmenting the demand for silicon photomultiplier.

Besides this, the widespread usage of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and the surging sales of high-end vehicles are accelerating product adoption rates. Furthermore, the leading players are engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to launch innovative product variants to gain a competitive edge and expand their customer base. Other factors, including the shifting inclination toward semi-autonomous vehicles, the increasing number of nuclear power plants, the growing demand for product detection and imaging, and technological advancements, are also creating a positive market outlook.

