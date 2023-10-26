Global Silicon Wafer Shipment Growth to Bounce Back in 2024 After 2023 Decline, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global shipments of silicon wafers are projected to decline 14% in 2023, to 12,512 million square inches (MSI) from the record high of 14,565 MSI in 2022 before bouncing back in 2024 as wafer and semiconductor demand recovers and inventory levels normalize, SEMI reported today in its annual silicon shipment forecast. Continuing softness in demand for semiconductors and challenging macroeconomic conditions are driving the 2023 decline. 

Momentum from the 2024 rebound is expected to continue through 2026, with wafer shipments setting new highs as silicon demand increases to support artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), 5G, automotive and industrial applications.

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 12 inches and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.

All data cited in this release is inclusive of polished silicon wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers shipped by wafer manufacturers to end users. The data does not include non-polished or reclaimed wafers.

