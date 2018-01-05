Global Silicones Market 2017-2022 - Key Players are Dow, Wacker, ShinEtsu, Momentive and Elkem

The global silicones market reached a volume of around 2 Million Metric Tons in 2016, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2017-2022, reaching a volume of around 3 Million Metric Tons by 2022

Due to its properties like excellent waterproofing and good moisture resistance, the applications of the silicones in the construction industry are rising. This represents the major contributor toward the market growth. Further, silicones' wide array of commercial applications, ranging from lubricating greases to electrical-wire insulation and biomedical implants such as breast implants, majorly drive the silicones market. Moreover, silicones help in improving the energy-efficiency in renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines and solar panels. This is projected to expand their applications in the coming years.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into elastomers, fluids, gels and resins. Among these, elastomers are the most popular product type. Based on application, the market is segregated into industrial processes, construction materials, home and personal care, transportation and energy. Currently, industrial processes represent the largest application segment.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Dow, Wacker, ShinEtsu, Momentive and Elkem.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Silicones Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Feedstock Analysis



10 Silicones Manufacturing Process



11 Competitive Landscape



Dow

Elkem

Momentive

ShinEtsu

Wacker

