Global Silicones Markets Report 2021-2025: Focus on Construction, Transportation, Electronics, Personal Care and Consumer Products, Energy, & Healthcare
Apr 19, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicones: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers all the commercially available product forms that are being consumed by the end-user industries. The silicone industry will also be analyzed at the regional (and country) level.
The market size and estimates are provided in terms of volume (kilotons) and revenue (USD millions) with 2019 as the base year. Market forecasts are provided for 2020 to 2025. The impact of COVID-19 is also considered while deriving the market estimates.
Silicones are a general category of synthetic polymers whose backbone is made of repeating silicone to oxygen bonds (siloxane bonds)with organic side groups, such as methyl, phenyl, or vinyl. The number of repeating units can range from one to several thousand. Silicones are a family of high-performance specialty materials. The family of silicones includes siloxanes and silanes. All these compounds are widely used to make thousands of products for several end-use sectors.
Due to the excellent chemical properties of silicones, they are extensively used across diverse industry sectors such as automotive and transportation, the personal care and cosmetics industry, industrial sector, oil and gas, building and construction, papermaking, energy, healthcare, and textiles. Silicones are highly temperature stable, chemically inert, and have a high dielectric constant. They can be easily customized. All this has led to their extensive use as adhesives, sealants, additives, release agents and defoaming agents.
The current growth of the silicone industry is primarily driven by demand from the automotive sector, due to the extensive use of sensors and other electronic components in the newest generation of cars and electric vehicles. The construction, energy and personal care sectors will also drive the demand over the coming years.
However, uncertainty over the raw material supply and prices may hamper the anticipated growth. Many capacity expansions and investments were put on hold due to the economic situation caused by the COVID-19pandemic, which is not expected to normalize until early 2022. The global pandemic caused a disruption in the supply chain, leading to reduced demand and stagnant growth for the silicone industry in 2020.
The global silicones industry is a highly concentrated market with the top five players accounting for more than 80% of the global sales. These companies - Dow Silicones Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Momentive Performance Materials, WackerChemie and ElkemASA - are located in the U.S., Japan, Germany and China.
These players offer a wide range of formulations customized for each end-use industry. There is a limited number of manufacturers of silicone at the regional and local levels.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets for silicones
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019 to 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Analysis of market size and market estimates, both in terms of volume (Kilotons) and revenue ($ Millions) and market share analysis of the silicones based on region, product form and end-use
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Impact of COVID-19 on the silicone industry, and insights into the regulatory framework and new product launches
- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including CHT Germany GmbH, Dow Silicones Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Innospec, Shin-Etsu Chemical and Wacker Chemie AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Silicone Chemistry
- Silicone: A Brief History
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Higher Personal Income in Developing Countries and Rising Consumption of Products Containing Silicone
- Market Restraints
- Market Challenges
- Regulatory Framework
- Regulatory Laws
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Form
- Introduction
- Fluids
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Elastomers
- Resins
- Gels
- Other Silicones
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use
- Introduction
- Industrial Processes
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Construction
- Transportation
- Electronics
- Personal Care and Consumer Products
- Energy
- Healthcare
- Other Applications
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape
- Basic Integrated Silicone Manufacturing
- Intermediate Manufacturers
- Formulators and Distributors
- Market Share Analysis/Ranking
- Major Developments
- Product Launches
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Capacity Expansions
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- CHT Germany Gmbh
- Dow Silicones Corp.
- Elkem Asa
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Gelest Inc.
- Innospec Inc.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Specialty Silicone Products Inc.
- Wacker Chemie Ag
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1aw0xp
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article